Which toddler slide is best?

As children enter those toddler years, their ability to explore their surroundings finally catches up with their curiosity about the world around them. One way to keep them from climbing on the furniture or in unsafe areas during this time is to get some toddler-size play equipment.

A toddler slide is a great start for 2- to 3-year-olds who want to do things on their own but aren’t quite ready for a big playground setup. Take a look at the Step2 Play and Fold Jr. Kids Slide for a great slide that folds up nicely when it comes time to put toys away.

What to know before you buy a toddler slide

Construction

Most toddler slides and outdoor toys are constructed from plastic but a few variations are made from wood or vinyl.

Plastic : It’s lightweight, easy to clean and comes in fun, bright colors. It’s pretty durable but cannot always hold as much weight as something sturdier like wood.

: It’s lightweight, easy to clean and comes in fun, bright colors. It’s pretty durable but cannot always hold as much weight as something sturdier like wood. Wood : It’s incredibly durable and attractive to the eye. It can also handle more weight which is beneficial for kids as they age or households with more than one toddler.

: It’s incredibly durable and attractive to the eye. It can also handle more weight which is beneficial for kids as they age or households with more than one toddler. Vinyl: Since it’s inflatable, it’s incredibly lightweight and the easiest to move or pack away. There is usually a water or bounce house component, which can take up extra space. It’s easy to clean but can be punctured.

Dimensions

The average toddler slide is about 25 to 50 inches tall at the highest point but slides with a playhouse built into the design can be a little taller. The length of the slide, whether it’s wavy or straight, varies. A smaller slide is about 35 inches long while a larger slide might be up to 90 inches long.

Weight capacity

The average weight capacity for a plastic slide is 50 to 110 pounds. The weight capacity for a blow-up or wood slide is about 150 to 200 pounds. Keep in mind this is for total weight, not weight per child so consider how many kids will be playing with the slide at a time.

What to look for in a quality toddler slide

Versatility

A truly versatile slide is approved for indoor and outdoor use. Most plastic slides are designed for this but can topple over is whether conditions are extreme. A wood slide has to be specifically treated for outdoor use to prevent rot. A blow-up slide is made to be outside but only in fair weather.

Packable

A fully constructed slide can take up a lot of space. While a big slide is fun for the toddler it isn’t always practical for smaller rooms. A slide that folds up or deflates for easy storage is a space-saver.

Alternatively, some slides are built to work with your existing furniture layout. For example, there are slides that don’t have steps. There is just the slide component that you lean up against a couch or chair for use. When play time is over, these slides tuck away nicely behind the couch, under a bed or in a closet.

More ways to play

A slide is fun but a slide with an attached basketball hoop or toddler swing provides more opportunity for play and exploration. Other popular bonus features include climbing domes, car or truck setups, ball pits or a small playhouse.

A toddler slide with dual purpose features costs more but it’s also twice as engaging and means more than one child to play with it at a time. You get more value for your money than if you were to purchase these play structures individually.

How much you can expect to spend on a toddler slide

A plastic toddler slide costs $30 to $200 depending on the size and how many bonus features come with it. Some vinyl or wood slides cost over $250.

Toddler slide FAQ

How many steps are there to climb?

A. There are two to four wide plank steps to climb in order to get up to the slide. At the top of the slide, most slides have a safety rail to help your child get settled at the top.

Does it need a mat underneath?

A. Usually you can put the slide on hardwood, tile or carpet. If you find that the slide slips or moves too easily on hardwood you might want to stick a rug or mat underneath it.

What’s the best toddler slide to buy?

Top toddler slide

Step2 Play And Fold Jr. Kids Slide

What you need to know: This blue and beige plastic slide is 25.51 inches tall with two steps, a 28.8-inch long slide and a weight capacity of 43 pounds.

What you’ll love: It’s very durable, easy to clean and suitable for indoor or outdoor use. It’s sturdily built and compact and folds up for easy storage.

What you should consider: The slide isn’t very high, so a toddler might outgrow it quickly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Kohl’s and Wayfair

Top toddler slide for the money

Little Tikes First Slide

What you need to know: This red and blue plastic slide is 23.04 inches tall with two steps, a 37.92-inch slide and a weight capacity of 90 pounds.

What you’ll love: It’s foldable and works well for indoor or outdoor use. It’s lightweight, easy to clean and assembly is quick and easy.

What you should consider: It’s durable but some users have complained that it tips more easily than other toddler slides.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Wayfair

Worth checking out

Step2 Naturally Playful Lookout Treehouse

What you need to know: This multi-color plastic playset is 57.6 inches tall with three steps, a playhouse, a 33.6-inch slide and a weight capacity of 120 pounds.

What you’ll love: It has a cute play area with a periscope and shingle-style roof. More than one child can be on it at a time. It’s suitable for indoor and outdoor use. It’s easy to assemble and easy to clean.

What you should consider: It does not fold up.

Where to buy: Sold by Kohl’s and Wayfair

