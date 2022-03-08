Which Justin Bieber car product is best?

Nearly everyone knows about the international pop star Justin Bieber. His overarching music career has garnered fans of all ages throughout the years. These devoted fans love to showcase their spirit by sporting Justin Bieber-inspired clothing, home decor, accessories and even car products.

If you want to decorate your car with all things Justin Bieber, there are plenty of ways to show your love and celebrate this pop star. One great option is the Justin Bieber “Peaches” Starbucks Tumbler, so you’ll always have Justin in your heart on-the-go.

What to know before you buy Justin Bieber products for your car

Purpose

Car accessories can be a fun way to decorate your vehicle. And many of these accessories serve a purpose too, such as an air freshener or cell phone holder. It’s a good idea to consider both how you want to decorate your car and what functions you might need from these accessories. For example, you could make your car smell great with a Justin Bieber air freshener or ensure you have a firm grip on the wheel with a Justin Bieber steering wheel cover.

Size

If you have a smaller car, opt for car accessories that won’t overwhelm your compact space. If you don’t have a ton of room on the dashboard, you may not want to populate it with several Justin Bieber bobbleheads. Take time to measure the dimensions of your car’s interior and review the product descriptions to ensure everything will fit together well.

Likeness

Some Justin Bieber products for your car have high-resolution images of Justin, making it easy to identify his likeness even from a distance. Some cheaper options may not go the extra mile to ensure their product is clear. Some handmade products focus more on Justin’s signature clothing style, like bobbleheads or crocheted dolls. Whichever product you choose, make sure that it’s fairly clear right away that you’re a “Belieber.”

What to look for in quality Justin Bieber products for your car

Materials

There are plenty of different car products out there in various shapes, sizes and materials. If you live somewhere that’s warm most of the year, you may want to avoid accessories made of metal and certain plastics. The metal will likely get very hot to the touch if it’s left in the sun for too long, and some plastics, like PVC, can release harmful gasses when heated. Look for Justin Bieber products for your car that are safe, like BPA-free plastics, paper products or wood.

Placement

One of the most important considerations for car accessories is where you want to place them. You want to ensure you can see and enjoy the accessory, but you also don’t want to hinder your view as you drive or impair your driving ability. When in doubt, make sure your windows have clear sightlines and avoid putting any accessories on or near the stick shift.

Shared vehicle

While you may love Justin Bieber, you may not be the only one driving your car. If other people in your household drive your car, they may not be as enthused as you are about Justin. Be considerate of the other people who drive your car, and if they don’t share in your love for Bieber, look for subtle accessories. For example, instead of putting a full-resolution bumper sticker of Justin Bieber on your car, you could opt for a bumper sticker quoting lyrics from one of his songs.

How much you can expect to spend on Justin Bieber products for your car

Depending on the type, size and brand, you can expect to spend between $3-$25 on Justin Bieber products for your car. Smaller accessories will cost less, like air fresheners, stickers and license plate covers. More elaborate accessories will be a bit more expensive, like steering wheel covers, seat covers and customized bobbleheads.

Justin Bieber products for your car FAQ

How do I remove old bumper stickers to make room for new ones?

A. Removing old bumper stickers is relatively easy if you have the right tools. The best way to remove an old bumper sticker is to heat up the glue with a hairdryer. Blow hot air on the sticker and slowly start to peel back one side. Continue peeling the sticker away from the car until it’s completely gone. Remove residue with either olive oil or a cleaning product like Goof Off.

Where is a safe place to put my Justin Bieber bobblehead?

A. Bobbleheads are a staple in vehicle accessories. While they can be fun, they can also be a distraction or dangerous in a car accident. Place the bobblehead in a spot where it doesn’t block your field of vision, and secure it to the dashboard with glue or Velcro stickers. Usually the best place for a bobblehead is right in the center of the dashboard.

What are the best Justin Bieber products for your car?

Top Justin Bieber product for your car

Justin Bieber “Peaches” Starbucks Tumbler

What you need to know: If you have a habit of taking your favorite cold beverage on-the-go, why not take along this Justin Bieber “Peaches”-themed hard plastic tumbler with straw included? It should fit most car cupholders.

What you’ll love: You can get it personalized with a name on the back and it holds 24 ounces.

What you should consider: Inform the seller if you need it by a certain date.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Top Justin Bieber products for your car for money

Justin Bieber Whip Aroma’s Car Air Freshener

What you need to know: This highly detailed illustrated air freshener is the perfect way to keep your car smelling great while showing your love for Justin Bieber.

What you’ll love: This handmade air freshener smells amazing, and the illustration is a fun way to showcase Justin Bieber and his luscious blonde locks.

What you should consider: It only comes in one scent.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

Worth checking out

Justin Bieber Autograph Sticker

What you need to know: Always wanted to get Justin Bieber’s autograph? Now you can, and you can even make it look like he signed your car.

What you’ll love: This die-cut sticker shows an authentic replication of Justin Bieber’s autograph. The sticker is durable and waterproof, meaning it can withstand the elements on your car’s bumper.

What you should consider: It only comes in black and white, and the background is not transparent.

Where to buy: Sold by Etsy

