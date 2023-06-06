IN THIS ARTICLE:

A crew neck sweater is a wardrobe staple, but you don’t need to spend a fortune to get a great one. These versatile garments are available in a wide range of colors, styles and materials, so it isn’t too hard to find one you love.

Even so, it’s good to know where to look to find ones that are worth the money. These cute crew neck sweaters and sweatshirts are surprisingly affordable.

What is a crew neck sweater?

A crew neck sweater features a rounded neckline that sits close to the neck. It’s a classic and timeless design that’s popular among all genders, and it is considered a staple in most wardrobes. Crew neck sweaters come in various materials and can be dressed up or down, making them versatile and suitable for a range of occasions.

Why should you own a crew neck sweater?

Here are just a handful of the reasons why you should own one of these versatile pieces.

Versatile: Crew neck sweaters are versatile and can be dressed up or down, making them suitable for various occasions, from everyday wear to formal occasions.

Crew neck sweaters are versatile and can be dressed up or down, making them suitable for various occasions, from everyday wear to formal occasions. Comfortable: Made from soft and cozy materials, crew neck sweaters are warm and comfortable.

Made from soft and cozy materials, crew neck sweaters are warm and comfortable. Easy to wear: Crew neck sweaters are easy to wear, and they work with a wide range of outfits, so you can effortlessly mix and match with various items in your wardrobe to create a range of looks.

What can you wear with a crew neck sweater?

While the options are nearly endless, these are some of the garments you can pair with a crew neck to create a look you love.

Jeans: If you’re going for a relaxed look, try wearing a crew neck sweater with a pair of jeans.

If you’re going for a relaxed look, try wearing a crew neck sweater with a pair of jeans. Button-down shirt: Layer a crew neck sweater over a button-down shirt for a preppy look.

Layer a crew neck sweater over a button-down shirt for a preppy look. Skirt: Pairing a crew neck sweater with a skirt creates a stylish look, balancing out the casualness of the sweater.

Pairing a crew neck sweater with a skirt creates a stylish look, balancing out the casualness of the sweater. Blazer: Worn under a blazer, a crew neck sweater is work-appropriate and great for cool days.

Worn under a blazer, a crew neck sweater is work-appropriate and great for cool days. Footwear options: The type of footwear you choose can change the overall look of your outfit. Sneakers give a casual and sportier feel, while boots add a rugged and stylish touch.

Features to look for in a crew neck sweater

It’s important to know what to look for in a crew neck to make sure you choose one that’s right for you.

Knitted vs. woven: Knitted crew necks have a versatile look that leans toward the smarter end of the spectrum, although you can wear them in a casual way, depending on the outfit. Woven crew neck sweatshirts have a sportier and more relaxed look.

Knitted crew necks have a versatile look that leans toward the smarter end of the spectrum, although you can wear them in a casual way, depending on the outfit. Woven crew neck sweatshirts have a sportier and more relaxed look. Material: Knitted sweaters are usually made from wool or cotton or acrylic yarn, while those made from woven fabrics are usually cotton jersey, polyester or a cotton-poly blend.

Knitted sweaters are usually made from wool or cotton or acrylic yarn, while those made from woven fabrics are usually cotton jersey, polyester or a cotton-poly blend. Size: Check the sizing chart before buying because sizes can vary widely between brands.

Check the sizing chart before buying because sizes can vary widely between brands. Fit: Even if the size is right the fit could be off. There’s a lot of difference between a close fit and a relaxed fit. You might also want to consider the length, sleeve length and overall shape.

Even if the size is right the fit could be off. There’s a lot of difference between a close fit and a relaxed fit. You might also want to consider the length, sleeve length and overall shape. Care: Ideally, your chosen sweater should be machine-washable. Some can be tumble-dried, but knitted options last longer and keep their shape better if air-dried.

Best crew neck sweaters

Nautica Sustainably Crafted Super Soft Crew Neck Sweater

This lightweight crew neck has a classic fit with a ribbed hem and cuffs and is available in seven shades, including fine merlot, quarry heather and true black. It’s machine-washable and easy to care for. The cost is reasonable considering it is sustainably made.

Sold by Amazon

Champion Powerblend Crew Neck Sweatshirt

With an Oxford gray hue, cross stitching at the neckline and a large Champion logo across the front, this is a stylish choice of casual sweater. The blend of polyester and cotton makes it soft and warm yet still breathable and great for working out or day-to-day wear.

Sold by Amazon

Amazon Essentials Cotton Crew Neck Sweater

Made from a midweight cotton yarn, this soft sweater is warm, comfortable and practical. It comes in a total of 19 hues, including black, camel, olive and burgundy. Sizes run from XS to 6X to fit most buyers.

Sold by Amazon

Amazon Essentials Soft Touch Pleated Shoulder Crew Neck Sweater

The pleats at the shoulder add a chic twist to a classic sweater. It’s made from a blend of cotton, acrylic and polyester (with some elastane added for stretch). You have a choice of eight colors, including dark red, ivory and caramel.

Sold by Amazon

Adidas Essentials 3-Stripes Fleece Sweatshirt

If you’re looking for a comfortable sweatshirt, this one should be high on your list. It’s made from soft cotton with a brushed fleece interior. The classic Adidas three-stripe design and small embroidered chest logo give it a casual, sporty look.

Sold by Amazon

Goodthreads Soft Cotton Cable Knit Crew Neck Sweater

Thanks to its midweight yarn, this is a cozy choice. It has a cable knit pattern and comes in more than 10 shades, including washed blue, camel, off-white and rust. It has an easy fit around the chest but tapers in at the waist.

Sold by Amazon

Carhartt Loose Fit Midweight Crew Neck Pocket Sweatshirt

With its single chest pocket, this loose crew neck has a stylish casual look to it that works with a great many outfits. It comes in carbon heather, navy or black and sizes S to 4XL. It’s as rugged as you’d expect from Carhartt and made from a cotton-polyester blend.

Sold by Amazon

Gildan Fleece Crew Neck Sweatshirt

If you’re looking for a basic crew, this one is priced extremely reasonably and comes in an impressive 43 hues, including cardinal red, dark heather and ash. It has a classic fit and a soft brushed interior.

Sold by Amazon

Champion Reverse Weave Pullover Sweatshirt

The heavyweight, cotton-rich fabric of this sweatshirt has a cozy brushed interior, and it will keep you warm. You have 26 color options, including sandalwood red and native fern green. The ribbed sides give you a more comfortable fit.

Sold by Amazon

Russell Athletic Dri-Power Fleece Sweatshirt

This classic crew is perfect for casual wear or exercise, and it has “dri-power” technology that wicks away sweat. You have a choice of 19 colors and designs, including royal blue, true red and Oxford gray.

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Lauren Corona writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.