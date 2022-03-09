Which leather vests are best?

There are very few things that look as cool as a leather vest. Leather vests are great for those who enjoy riding the open highways. It’s also an excellent option for people who want to go for a night on the town.

Leather vests are durable, sturdy, and a serious head-turner with the right wardrobe. The Women Motorcycle Biker Classic Vest Genuine Cowhide Leather Vest is an excellent choice for leather vests, showcasing a classic aesthetic and authentic leather design.

What to know before you buy a leather vest

Types of leather

There are five types of leather: full-grain, top-grain, genuine, split-grain and bonded leather. Here is a brief breakdown of each type:

Full-grain leather: Full-grain leather contains the outer layer of the hide, which is called the “grain.” It has not been buffed and retains its imperfections. As such, full-grain leather is considered the most high-quality leather available.

Top-grain leather: Top-grain leather is similar to full-grain, except the top layer's imperfections have been buffed out. As a result, top-grain leather is softer and more malleable than full-grain leather and often has dyes or other finishes to create different colors.

Genuine leather: Also referred to as corrected leather, genuine leather undergoes treatment to create a single uniform appearance. It doesn't have any irregularities and often is dyed to give a final, smooth sheen. It is of lesser quality than both full-grain and top-grain leather.

Split-grain leather: Split-grain leather comes from one of the lower levels of the grain area of the hide. It's usually used when manufacturers want to adjust the finish of the leather with dyes and embossing.

Bonded leather: Also known as reconstituted leather, bonded leather is leather made up of leather scraps bonded together with polyurethane. The result is leather that looks like other leathers but only contains 10%-90% of real leather.

What to look for in a quality leather vest

Faux leather

If you are not interested in authentic leather, you may want to consider either faux or vegan leather. Faux leather is synthetic leather designed to look like genuine leather at a fraction of the cost. Another name for faux leather is Pu leather. It’s also ideal for people who want the look of leather without harming any animals in the process.

Durability

Leather is incredibly durable and resistant, meaning it resists scratching and buffing. If you want the toughest kind of leather for heavy-duty usage, opt for full-grain leather. Full-grain leather is ideal for construction projects or farm usage. Since this type of leather has not been buffed down, it retains most of its strength. That said, most leather is quite durable and will last long periods if you care for it properly.

How much you can expect to spend on a leather vest

Authentic leather vests can be a bit pricey. The average leather vest costs between $50-$150, depending on the type of grain and any additional features that come with it. Faux leather or alternative leather vests will cost less, usually between $30-$80.

Leather vest FAQ

Do leather vests get better over time?

Authentic leather vests will get better over time. If you get a vest constructed from genuine leather, the coloring will adjust over time, which can add to its appeal.

Should you purchase a faded or non-faded vest?

It comes down to a matter of preference. If you want to invest in an authentic leather vest, it will not have any fading at the start. However, it will fade over time. Faded vests may be a good option if you want a unique look right away and don’t plan on wearing the vest all the time.

What is the best leather vest to buy?

Top leather vest

Women Motorcycle Biker Classic Vest Genuine Cowhide Leather Vest

What you need to know: This classic motorcycle biker vest is made from genuine cowhide and comes from top-grain premium leather.

What you’ll love: It features several pockets on the outside and has an interior pocket as well. It has adjustable laces on the sides to ensure a snug fit.

What you should consider: A few users mentioned that the sizing chart is inconsistent, and you may need to order a size up.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top leather vest for the money

True Element Women’s Zipper Front Quality Motorcycle Leather Vest for Female Biker’s

What you need to know: This elegant motorcycle leather vest from True Element is a perfect, simple choice with side belts.

What you’ll love: It’s made from premium top-grain leather and has a sleek, basic style. It is durable and breathable.

What you should consider: A few users mentioned that the length of the vest runs short.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Faux Leather Vest

What you need to know: The only faux leather vest on the list, this vest has a stylish asymmetrical closure and belt that can clasp around the hips for a snug, secure fit.

What you’ll love: It’s made from eco-friendly faux leather and features two front zipped pockets as well as an adjustable belt at the waist.

What you should consider: Users mentioned when you wear the vest open, the belt has the habit of getting in the way.

Where to buy: Sold by Macy’s

Milwaukee Leather MLL4575 Women’s Black Leather Vest with Side Laces

What you need to know: This Milwaukee Leather vest maintains a classic biker look and has lacing on the sides to create a curvy fit.

What you’ll love: It has unique, customizable lacing on the sides and a front zipper closure. It features two inner pockets as well.

What you should consider: Users reported that the vest runs small.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Jared Lindsay writes for BestReviews.

