We’re just a few short weeks away from Presidents Day, the first major shopping event of the year, so it’s time to make a list of the big-ticket items you’re hoping to snag on sale. In addition to the long weekend, retailers typically celebrate the holiday by offering deep discounts on everything from mattresses to tech products. But that’s not the only exciting news.

While the holiday isn’t here just yet, you don’t have to wait to save because the sales are already in motion. So, whether you’re hoping to update that stained area rug or get new luggage sets for your summer vacation, here are 12 early Presidents Day deals.

When is Presidents Day 2023?

While the actual date differs each year, Presidents Day always occurs on the third Monday in February. This year, Presidents Day falls on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. However, that doesn’t mean you have to wait for the holiday weekend to start shopping. We’ve seen early sales pop up for several years now, with some retailers starting their deals as early as January.

What should I buy on Presidents Day?

From indoor furniture to clothing to TVs, Presidents Day offers deep discounts on nearly every major category. Historically, Presidents Day is an ideal time to find mattresses and bedding, as well as appliances for the home, including washing machines, stoves and refrigerators. You’ll also find a plethora of discounted tech products. While some retailers may offer great deals on outdoor products, such as patio furniture sets and grills, those products may be more difficult to find until it gets closer to summer.

Do I need a Prime membership to shop Amazon’s Presidents Day sales?

Many people shop solely online to get the best of the Presidents Day sales, and Amazon is the biggest online retailer in the world. Amazon is already offering a variety of early deals for this event, and in most cases, you shouldn’t need a Prime membership to take advantage of the savings.

Best early Presidents Day deals

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise-canceling Over-ear Headphones

These noise-canceling headphones are the ideal daily companion for any task from working out to blocking out the noise. Don’t worry about running out of battery because they have up to 22 hours of battery life and a 10-minute fast fuel that provides three hours of play when you forget to charge at night. Sold by Amazon

Fire TV Stick 4K

Snag this deal now if you want a cinematic experience with vibrant 4K ultra HD in your home theater. Also, choose from endless entertainment options with access to Netflix, YouTube TV, Prime Video, Disney+ and more. Plus, the Alexa voice remote allows for control without getting up and searching the cushions. Sold by Amazon

Mellanni Queen Sheet Set

Don’t worry about staining, pilling, shrinking, fading or wrinkling, thanks to these fan-favorite sheets that are also machine-washable. The moisture-wicking material is breathable, silky and ideal for hot sleepers or sensitive skin. As a bonus, choose from over 40 colors and designs to match any decor scheme. Sold by Amazon

Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage

Start preparing for spring break, summer vacation or a trip that isn’t even scheduled yet by picking up this three-piece set of luggage that comes with a 20-inch carry-on and two large suitcases. Since they’re hard-sided and rigorously tested, any valuables will be safe from tossing around or liquids. All bags also feature four multidirectional spinner wheels to help you get there faster. Sold by Amazon

Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser

Step up your dental hygiene and finally take care of those hard-to-reach places with this electric water flosser. The slim, maneuverable handle allows it to floss the back teeth more effectively than dental floss, while massage mode allows for gentle gum stimulation. And don’t worry about spending valuable time scrubbing out the reservoir because it’s dishwasher safe. Sold by Amazon

Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) Kids

Whether you’re setting a reading timer or calling mom or dad, let the Echo Show 5 Kids assist with all those tasks and more. Use the parental controls to select approved contacts for video calls, set bedtime, filter content and review activity, so guardians always know what’s happening. Sold by Amazon

Lego Ideas Tree House Building Set

Legos are fun for adults too. This set has over 3,000 pieces and stands over a foot tall when the interactive tree house is complete, with three cabins, a tree with interchangeable summer and fall leaves, a crane, a swing and a treasure chest. Since the botanical elements are engineered with plant-based polyethylene plastic, it’s also eco-friendly. Sold by Amazon

Christopher Knight Home Mission Fabric Storage Ottoman

Deep discounts are available on indoor furniture, including this fabric storage ottoman. Use it as extra storage, additional seating, or a design piece. Plus, it is made with child safety hinges allowing the lid to stay open independently and requires no assembly. Sold by Amazon

Mistana Hillsby Oriental Area Rug

Soften the steps on hardwood floors or brighten up a bedroom with this large area rug. Since it’s made with polypropylene, it stands up well in heavy traffic areas and is effortless to clean. As a bonus, it’s also stain-resistant and floor-heating safe. Sold by Wayfair

Signature Design by Ashley Chime 12-inch Memory Foam Mattress

Finally, get the sleep you’ve been dreaming of with this body-contouring memory foam mattress. It’s designed with layers of memory foam, including gel and charcoal infused, to deliver support and pressure relief. It comes in a box and just needs to be unrolled. Sold by Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 43-inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV

Bring your favorite shows and movies to life in your home with this vivid 4K ultra HD smart TV. When compared to a 1080p full HD option, this television delivers a clearer, brighter and more vibrant picture. Sold by Amazon

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven

Don’t miss out on a Le Creuset Dutch oven sale. The beloved cast iron Dutch oven features a colorful exterior enamel designed to prevent chipping and cracking. It is also dishwasher and oven safe. Sold by Amazon

