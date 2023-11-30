What you need for celebrating Kwanzaa

With Kwanzaa right around the corner, you might be on the lookout for the best items to celebrate the holiday this year, and you’re not alone. Kwanzaa was first celebrated in 1966 and continues to be a holiday celebrated by millions. While it may not be as well-known as other major holidays, more businesses are selling more than just Christmas trees for those who choose to partake in a Kwanzaa celebration and its festivities. Here are some of the Kwanzaa essentials you’ll want to have if you’re celebrating Kwanzaa this year.

What is Kwanzaa and who celebrates it?

Kwanzaa is a holiday for African Americans to celebrate their African roots. Although it began in the United States, it’s now celebrated in other parts of the world with a large population of those of African descent, such as the Caribbean. It’s celebrated from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1.

The holiday is centered around seven principles, the Nguzo Saba. The seven Kwanzaa principles are unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility (accountable for the community), cooperative economy (investing in the community), purpose, creativity and faith.

Families celebrate the holiday by sharing food, dressing in traditional African garb (although not required), playing music, dancing, sharing stories, decorating their homes and giving gifts. On each of the seven days of Kwanzaa, one of the principles is honored with the lighting of a candle, the Mishumaa Saba. On the last day, the black candle is lit and gifts are shared. Children are the primary recipients of gifts.

Top products to celebrate Kwanzaa

7SymbolsofKwanzaa Nguzo Saba Poster

This poster featuring Kwanzaa symbols can be conveniently downloaded and printed for quick and easy access. The seven principles are the most important part of Kwanzaa. Most families have a display of these principles nearby as a reminder of their importance. This poster is colorful and legible and provides definitions of each principle. For the best display, consider getting a poster frame to go with it.

7SymbolsofKwanzaa Traditional Wooden Kinara (Candle Holder)

The Kinara is needed to hold the seven handles that represent the seven principles. Because it’s integral to Kwanzaa traditions, it’s important to find one of quality. This handmade Kwanzaa candle holder includes rust-resistant gold as a finish.

7SymbolsofKwanzaa Candles

The Mishumaa Saba are the seven Kwanzaa candles that are lit each day of the holiday. The Kwanzaa colors are red, green and black, which represent the Pan-African flag. Each of the 10-inch taper candles in this set is handmade and contains paraffin wax.

AfricaStylesImports Unity Cup (Kikombe cha Umoja)

The Unity Cup is essential to celebrating Kwanzaa. It’s passed around and family members each take a drink from the cup on the sixth day (Karamu), as it represents unity. For larger gatherings, individual cups are given. Water, juice or wine is poured into the cup. The best unity cups are those made with your family, but if that isn’t possible this year, this unity cup is a perfect addition to the festivities. It’s made in Kenya and is 6.5 inches tall with a 3-inch diameter.

Another FR Creation Mkeka Mat

The mkeka is the literal foundation of Kwanzaa. It’s a placemat made from straw or cloth, and it’s what your Kwanzaa items rest on to represent that nothing can be built without a foundation. The mkeka is the base of your Kwanzaa display. This mkeka is reversible and can be personalized with your family’s name in the font of your choice. The mat is small but is ideal for decoration.

EbonyHeritageCo. Pan-African flag (Bendera)

Flags signify pride. This 50-by-60-inch flag is the perfect backdrop for the holidays and to have year-round. The flag is handmade from a cotton/polyester blend fabric. It’s light enough to be supported by the thin nail pins included. Additionally, the nail pins won’t damage your walls. The colors are vibrant and bright, meaning this will last for many holidays to come.

KwanzaaWorld Kwanzaa Winter Centerpiece

Mazao (crops and fruit) symbolizes the fruits of one’s planning and work. It’s patterned after African harvest festivals. Oftentimes, nuts, vegetables and fruit are placed in a bowl placed on the mkeka to represent this work. This centerpiece comes with corn and gourds on a rectangular gold tray. Corn (muhindi) is important because it represents children and the future.

ShopKente Mini African Gift Ornaments

Celebrating Kwanzaa doesn’t mean giving up other holidays like Christmas. If you’re still planning on putting up a Christmas tree, consider picking up this set of four handmade, unique ornaments. The colors are eye-catching and the designs are sure to create conversation. The ornaments are complete with twine ribbons accented with sea shells, making hanging them a breeze.

CreatedbyMaMa Happy Kwanzaa Candles Wreath Sign

This vibrant Kwanzaa sign can be hung on the wall, window or door. Featuring a candle display and “Happy Kwanzaa” text bordered by African symbols, the round sign is made from sturdy aluminum that will last for generations. It comes in five sizes ranging from 6 to 11.75 inches.

Fabric Giant USA Kente African Table Runner

Every Kwanzaa celebration requires a display table of all of your Kwanzaa items, and setting them directly on the table isn’t ideal. This Kente African table runner will pair nicely with your mkeka. The runner is 70-by-22 inches but can be customized if you want it shorter. The material is 100% cotton imported from Mali, and the runner is made in the United States. Once Kwanzaa is over, feel free to keep the table runner on the table, as it will make any room look classy year-round.

WoodByStu Happy Kwanzaa Doormat

This doormat featuring “Happy Kwanzaa” text and the seven candles will greet guests to your holiday party. It’s handmade from durable coconut coir with a slip-resistant back, measuring 30-by-18 inches.

