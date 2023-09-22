If you’re looking for affordable Halloween decor—here it is

There’s no denying that when it comes to Halloween decor — especially inflatables — bigger is almost always better. But when it comes to the price tag on your Halloween decor? Well, we’d prefer those to be a little smaller. There’s some amazing decor out there, but not everyone has hundreds of dollars to drop on single decor items — so Five Below is coming to the rescue with some incredibly well-priced decor, including large inflatables.

Some great Halloween decor items under $20 at Five Below

8ft Inflatable Ghost Decoration

If you want an inflatable for your yard that will tower over trick-or-treaters (and their parents), look no further than this spooky ghost. At eight feet tall, he’s sure to be the talk of the neighborhood, giving all ghouls and goblins the spooks. And at just $15, he’s an absolute steal.

Jumbo Halloween Spider Decoration

If you’re going for maximum scare factor, there is nothing more terrifying than a giant spider. This particular arachnid is four feet across at its widest point, guaranteeing scares for anyone wary of creepy crawlies. At just $5, you can get an entire spider army this Halloween.

Inflatable Halloween Arch 6ft

Inflatable archways are all the rage this year. People set them up for trick-or-treaters to walk through on the way to their doors. There’s just one downside: They’re usually really expensive. Not this one, though — this six-foot arch is covered in spooky ghosts and features black streamers for kids to walk through, and it’s only $18.

5ft Inflatable Spider Decoration

Another spider? You bet — we’re going for the scariest Halloween possible. This one is a little less scary and a bit more fun, though, with its giant orange and purple inflatable body. At five feet tall, it’ll be a standout feature in your Halloween display this year — and it’s only $8.

Halloween Hanging Ghost Decoration 5ft

Hang him from a tree or your porch, then sit back and watch people be scared every time they walk by. This is the best (and scariest) $5 you’ll spend this year for a spooky, life-sized hanging ghost clown that’s sure to terrify everyone in its path.

Glow-in-the-Dark Halloween Street Sign

Need to give errant trick-or-treaters some directions? How about directing them straight toward more scares? This glow-in-the-dark street sign points visitors toward “Witchy Way” and “Old Cemetery Road,” with a sign warning them to “Beware,” though we’re sure many won’t heed its warning.

XL Halloween Spider Web Rope Decoration

For just $5, all your outdoor decorating can be done. This set includes everything you need to cover an entire house in scary spider webs, including more than 16 feet of roped webbing, gutter hooks and ground stakes. All that’s missing is the spiders, but scroll back up this list and you can get those, too, for just a few dollars more.

Skull Wreath Halloween Decoration

Those without yards or space for giant inflatables shouldn’t miss out on the fun, which is why this scary skull wreath is perfect for an apartment door or balcony railing. For only $3, you can get just the right amount of bone-chilling decor to celebrate the season.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Christina Marfice writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.