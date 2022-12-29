Save yourself and ask your giftee whether they already have a particular item, especially if you’re buying a common accessory like a pair of slippers.

What are some great gifts under $50?

From waffle irons to light-up dog collars, there are plenty of gifts for the people in your life under $50.

In this price range, you can find affordable yet high-quality gifts for the home, gym and outdoors. There are kitchen gadgets people didn’t know they needed and electronics to simplify everyday tasks. We’ve tested dozens of low-price products, and these are the best ones we tried hands-on.

12 gifts we tested and loved under $50

Amazon Halo Band

For those wary of smartwatches and other interactive wearable technology, this minimalist and stylish fitness tracker has a basic screen and is controlled only through its app. While this means you need to take out your phone to change settings, the Halo Band offers an impressive array of features.

Sold by Amazon

Dash Mini Waffle Maker

This popular waffle maker is easy to use and reliably produces evenly cooked waffles in a classic shape. The compact design takes up little counter space, and it heats up within a few minutes. This makes a great gift for college students, couples, or anyone who enjoys homemade waffles.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Amazon Smart Plug

Anyone can add a bit of smart functionality to their home with this Alexa-controlled smart plug. If your giftee already has a device with Alexa, they can quickly connect their smart plug and start giving it commands or setting schedules, controlling any device plugged into it.

Sold by Amazon

Jall Wake-Up Light Sunrise Clock

For those whose bedroom window doesn’t face the morning sun, this affordable wake-up light simulates a natural sunrise while functioning as a radio and a bedside lamp. Its custom alarm settings and wide range of colors offer a personalized experience to fit unique sleep needs.

Sold by Amazon

AeroPress Original Coffee Maker

This crowd-pleasing coffee press can be taken on the go due to its electricity-free design and small size. It produces from one to three cups of high-quality coffee, and it’s straightforward to operate provided the recipient already has a coffee grinder.

Sold by Amazon

Blazin’ Safety Light-Up LED Dog Collar

This collar increases the visibility of a dog in dark settings, allowing your friend or family member to take nighttime walks and jogs with their pet. The LEDs wrap around the whole collar, making the dog visible from almost any angle. Eight color choices and three modes help to further boost visibility.

Sold by Amazon

Amazon Basics Safe Cut Can Opener

Functioning just as a traditional can opener, the safe cut design opens cans without leaving a sharp edge behind. It doesn’t take much resistance to turn the crank, and the handle and metal components are sturdy. Attaching the can opener to the rim takes some practice.

Sold by Amazon

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper

With four included attachments and a large design, this food chopper handles a variety of vegetables well and has a 1.2-liter tray to catch chopped veggies. Setup is minimal, and though some vegetables need to be precut, it’s far less time-consuming than dicing by hand.

Sold by Amazon

HydroJug Half-Gallon Water Bottle

For the avid hiker or gym-goer, this 64-ounce water bottle means minimal (if any) refills and has a durable plastic design that can withstand scrapes and falls. While its size can be awkward, the handle and carry loop are both comfortable.

Sold by Amazon

Joomra Pillow Slippers

For college students or those who work from home, these ethylene vinyl acetate slippers quickly mold to your feet for excellent support and can be worn with or without socks. The low price and wide range of colors make them a safe (and comfy) gift for most people.

Sold by Amazon

Anker 521 PowerCore Magnetic 5K Wireless Portable Charger

This charger has Anker’s signature compact design and fully charges a smartphone in a couple of hours. For iPhone 12 and 13 users, this is a gift they can use right away since the charger attaches without the aid of a magnetic case.

Sold by Amazon

JLab JBuddies Studio Bluetooth Over-Ear Kids Headphones

For the kid who needs a high-quality pair of headphones for watching movies or gaming, this Bluetooth pair from JLab is designed with kids in mind, from their size to their safe volume control. The charge lasts almost an entire day.

Sold by Amazon

Peter McPherson writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

