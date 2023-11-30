What are the best stocking stuffers for beauty lovers?

Shopping for beauty stocking stuffers this year? If you’re looking for the perfect gift to wow recipients, consider giving beauty minis from their favorite brands. After all, the best things come in small packages.

Many premium beauty brands have released miniature varieties of their bestselling products, ranging from blushes to mascaras to setting powders. Not only are they more affordable than their full-size counterparts, they’re travel-friendly and fit in almost every makeup bag. And to make these tiny Christmas stocking stuffers even more delightful, many of them are currently available with special packaging for the holiday season.

Shop this article: MAC Mini MAC Lipstick, Urban Decay Naked3 Mini Eyeshadow Palette and Charlotte Tilbury Mini Filmstar Bronze & Glow Contour Duo

What to know about beauty minis

What are beauty minis?

Beauty minis, sometimes called travel-size varieties, are simply smaller versions of makeup products. Premium beauty brands usually release mini varieties of bestselling products in popular shades. MAC Cosmetics, for example, has a curated collection of miniature lipsticks featuring perennial favorites like Ruby Woo and Teddy Bare. The brand, however, makes well over 100 lipstick shades, if not more.

Retailers that sell beauty minis

Almost all retailers that carry premium beauty brands sell at least a handful of beauty minis, including Ulta Beauty, Sephora and Macy’s. Select beauty minis are now available at Sephora at Kohl’s in participating locations, as well.

Whereas some retailers have limited mini beauty products in stores, their websites typically offer more extensive shade collections for products like lipstick or concealer. Given the rising popularity of beauty minis, particularly as holiday stocking stuffers this year, many retailers now have dedicated pages for these tiny treasures. Other retailers have added holiday-exclusive minis to their beauty gift guides, many of which feature seasonal packaging.

Benefits

Beauty minis aren’t just cute stocking stuffers from recognizable beauty brands. They’re actually practical investments that may fit better into the recipient’s life than full-size varieties. Here are a few perks of beauty minis:

Many shoppers prefer beauty minis because they offer more bang for the buck. Because there’s less product, they’re more likely to use up the makeup before it expires.

Beauty minis are often packaged with travel-friendly accessories, like mini brushes or built-in mirrors and sharpeners. As a result, they’re travel-friendly and typically fit into most cosmetics bags.

Some shoppers are more willing to experiment with a new brand or product when it’s available as a beauty mini.

Drawbacks

While many people appreciate beauty minis, they’re not for everyone. Here’s what to consider before you give them as stocking stuffers:

There are limited shades for beauty minis, and unfortunately, the ones available may not be ideal or flattering on the recipient.

Some beauty minis have lower-quality packaging, which means they could be more susceptible to damage.

Because applicators for beauty minis are notably smaller than full-size products, some people feel it’s more difficult to apply makeup with them.

How much you can expect to spend on beauty minis

Premium beauty minis typically cost anywhere from $10 to $20, with a few outliers. Beauty mini bundles, which may include up to three products, run between $20 and $30. Holiday-exclusive mini beauty gift sets with fancier packaging may cost closer to $35.

Best beauty gifts for holiday stockings

Tarte Travel-Size Maracuja Juicy Lip Balm

This fan favorite from Tarte is a pretty lip gloss that also works as a lip balm. The formula features hydrating maracuja and antioxidants that have a soothing, nourishing effect on the lips. The gloss/balm comes in nine colors, plus, it has a delicious coconut smell.

Rare Beauty Mini Soft Pinch Liquid Blush

Selena Gomez’s makeup line is all the rage these days, especially on TikTok. This mini Rare Beauty blush is a cult favorite shade. The Rare Beauty mini liquid blush is long-lasting with a glowing finish.

MAC Mini MAC Lipstick

Mini MAC Lipsticks are now available in a collection of the brand’s bestselling shades in three finishes, including matte, retro matte and satin. The high-pigment formulas are known for their extra-long wear times.

Tarte Travel Size Shape Tape Ultra Creamy Concealer

Available in a whopping 35 shades, this Tarte concealer is infused with hydrating eye cream. The nourishing formula, which includes hyaluronic acid and shea butter, smooths over fine lines and prevents the concealer from flaking.

Benefit Cosmetics Dandelion Brightening Baby-Pink Blush Mini

This ballerina-pink blush is universally flattering and gives cheeks just enough flush. The power has an understated shimmer that adds dimension to the shade.

Clinique Travel-Size Take the Day Off Makeup Remover

While it’s gentle enough for sensitive eyes, this Clinique makeup remover takes off high-pigment and long-wearing makeup without tugging at the skin. The oil-free, fragrance-free formula is even safe for contact lens wearers.

Urban Decay Naked3 Mini Eyeshadow Palette

The Naked3 Mini Urban Decay palette features six rosy shades in matte and shimmer colors. The shadows are velvety-smooth and blend easily with one another. Best of all, the eyeshadow is vegan and cruelty-free.

Lancôme Travel-Size Monsieur Big Volumizing Mascara

Lauded as one of the best mascaras on the market, this Lancôme mascara adds sizable volume to lashes with a high-opacity formula. The smudge-proof formula promises to remain bold and flake-free for up to 24 hours.

Charlotte Tilbury Mini Filmstar Bronze & Glow Contour Duo

Packaged in a chic compact, this Charlotte Tilbury bronzer and highlighter duo is ideal for contouring cheekbones. The powder is infused with fine sparkle flecks that capture the light and create a candlelit effect on the skin.

Beautyblender Blendercleanser

Considered an essential Beautyblender accessory, this travel cleanser set makes for quick-and-easy cleaning on the go. The gentle vegan cleaner, which leaves the beauty sponge with a clean lavender scent, is formulated without harsh, irritating ingredients.

BareMinerals Mini Mineral Veil Talc-free Setting Powder

This popular setting powder is virtually weightless on the skin and creates a blurring, softening effect that smooths over fine lines and pores. The loose powder has a translucent finish that lets your skin’s natural radiance shine through it. Note that in terms of mini size availability, Sephora only offers a mini version of the matte-finish powder, not the radiant finish.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Sian Babish writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.