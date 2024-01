It’s never too early to get your house ready for spooky season

Halloween is just over a month away, which means if you’re already decorating for spooky season, your neighbors aren’t even that likely to raise an eyebrow anymore. At any rate, it’s never too early to show your holiday spirit, and Amazon delivers (literally — in one to two days, if you’re a Prime member) with tons of great deals on Halloween decorations during the Prime Big Deal Days event that will make your home the pride of the neighborhood haunt.

The deals below were last updated on Oct. 11 at 2 p.m. PT.

100+ best deals of October Prime Day 2023

Alexa, add these great Halloween decoration deals to your cart, ASAP

Hompavo LED Flame Light Bulbs 25% OFF

Regular lightbulbs in your porch lights are for all the non-spooky seasons. If you want to set a Halloween tone from the minute visitors step onto your porch, you need these flickering flame bulbs, which look shockingly realistic, considering they’re only $18.79 for a two-pack. Equipped with four modes to set the perfect scene, they turn any compatible lighting fixture into a flickering flame light.

DMdaiwozou 4Pcs Halloween Horror Classic Movie Characters Sign Wooden Table Centerpiece 30% OFF

This year, shadow figures are the must-have Halloween decoration. This set of four features some classic characters from some of our favorite Halloween movies: “It,” “Friday the 13th,” “A Nightmare on Elm Street” and “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.” They’re perfect as a table centerpiece, as silhouettes in a window, as mantle decor or wherever you choose to put them on display.

Homemory 12Pcs Flickering Flameless Candle 50% OFF

These flameless candles are battery-operated and run for up to 200 hours continuously, making them ideal for lighting up a spooky Halloween display with a moody glow. Since they’re flameless, you can use them anywhere — and even leave them unattended. They’re safe around kids, pets and fabrics, and they’re suitable to use indoors or out.

Leejec Floating Candles with Magic Wand Remote 20% OFF

These floating candles hang on nearly invisible fishing line, creating an illusion of magic. They come with an included magic wand to turn them on and off, completing the scene that you have your own Hogwarts Great Hall at home.

Halloween Spider Webs Decorations with 150 Extra Fake Spiders 60% OFF

Has there ever been a better time to buy an immense amount of cobweb decorations and 150 plastic spiders? This kit is big enough to use in your yard or cover several large pieces of furniture in your home to spook anyone with a healthy fear of spiders.

Coffin Letter Board 38% OFF

Greet your guests with whatever eerie message you like thanks to this coffin-shaped letter board, complete with a few classic Halloween images like a skeleton, a cat silhouette and even a pentagram. With endless possibilities, you’ll likely bring this sign out every spooky season to come.

SHYMERY Halloween Lanterns 19% OFF

This pair of lanterns is somehow creepy and elegant at the same time, bringing a festive Halloween vibe to your porch or foyer. Each pair includes one lantern with images of cobwebs, the other with a looming haunted house.

More Halloween Deals

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Christina Marfice writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.