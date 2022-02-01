Which red midi dress is best?

When it comes to picking out the best dress for the occasion, there are several key things to consider. Everything from the cut to the neckline to the fabric affects the look and weight of the dress, as well as when to wear it. If you’re looking for something elegant and flattering, check out the Dresstells Casual A-Line Midi Party Dress. This red midi dress is modest, comfortable and versatile enough for most occasions.

What to know before you buy a red midi dress

Length

Unlike maxi dresses, which often reach all the way to the floor or ankles, most midi dresses fall somewhere between the knees and the mid-calves. Due to their length, these dresses look great with high heels or boots.

If you’re looking for a longer midi dress, there are a few that reach nearly to the ankles. These are generally best in cooler temperatures, since they provide a little more coverage.

Cut

One of the main things to look for in a midi dress is the cut. Here are some of the most popular options.

V-waist: Classic and elegant, this cut draws the eye in a way that accentuates both waistline and bust.

Classic and elegant, this cut draws the eye in a way that accentuates both waistline and bust. A-line: Sometimes called “fit and flare,” the A-line is form-fitting at the bust and waist and loose and relaxed at the skirt. It’s most suitable for semi-formal or casual occasions.

Sometimes called “fit and flare,” the A-line is form-fitting at the bust and waist and loose and relaxed at the skirt. It’s most suitable for semi-formal or casual occasions. Empire waist: This timeless, flirty style has a tight-fitting bodice, high waist and loose-fitting skirt.

Neckline

Just as with other types of dresses, midi dresses come with a wide variety of necklines, which have a major impact on the dresses’ overall style. Higher necklines, for example, are seen as more conservative and work well in nearly any type of weather. A crew neckline is viewed as more professional and is flattering for those with a longer neck. For those who want to draw attention to their neck and bust, a plunging V neckline is a great option. Another popular option is the off-the-shoulder neckline, which leaves the neck and shoulders bare.

Type

The type of midi dress you choose can radically change your outfit’s entire look and style. Here are some popular options:

Bardot: A great option in warmer seasons, the Bardot has an off-the-shoulder neckline and is typically characterized by a lot of ruffles or frills.

A great option in warmer seasons, the Bardot has an off-the-shoulder neckline and is typically characterized by a lot of ruffles or frills. Lace: Good for summer and semi-formal events, this type of dress incorporates lace in the design, most often at the neckline, sleeves or hem.

Good for summer and semi-formal events, this type of dress incorporates lace in the design, most often at the neckline, sleeves or hem. Bodycon: Designed to hug every curve, the bodycon midi dress is flattering and elegant.

Designed to hug every curve, the bodycon midi dress is flattering and elegant. Midi wrap dress: Flattering for nearly every body type, this style is fashionable and sophisticated enough for most occasions.

What to look for in a quality red midi dress

Material

The fabrics used in a red midi dress drastically change its weight and appearance. Most of these dresses consist of lightweight materials such as cotton, rayon or silk. Some have blends of synthetic materials such as polyester, nylon or spandex, which offer more elasticity and mobility. If you want a more affordable option, a polyester cotton (poly-cotton) blend is a good choice. But if you want something for a formal event, choose silk or lace.

Size

Midi dresses typically follow the standard sizing convention with the following sizes:

Extra-small: 0-2

0-2 Small: 4-6

4-6 Medium: 8-10

8-10 Large: 12-14

12-14 Extra-Large: 16

Some manufacturers also include a sizing chart with measurements for the hips, waist and bust (in inches).

Colors and patterns

Red midi dresses come in different shades of red, ranging from dark to light. Additionally, some dresses have fun patterns, including polka dots, plaid or floral designs.

Sleeves

Some midi dresses have long or short sleeves, while others have thin straps or thick straps. Others have puffy shoulders or are sleeveless. Choose the style based on weather, occasion and preference.

Other design features

These dresses sometimes come with pockets or an adjustable belt. Some have buttons along the front.

How much you can expect to spend on a red midi dress

An inexpensive red midi dress will cost around $20-$50, while a higher-end or designer dress can cost upward of $300.

Red midi dress FAQ

What accessories go well with a midi dress?

A. For a professional look, add a belt and cinch it around the waist. This has the added bonus of flattering your figure. If you’re going for a more casual, fun style, accessorize with your favorite statement jewelry and some high boots. Other great accessories for any style include heels and a matching handbag or clutch.

How versatile are midi dresses?

A. Midi dresses are highly versatile, meaning it’s easy to dress them up or down as desired. Additionally, you can wear them year-round or for any occasion. Depending on the cut of the dress and the accessories you pair it with, you could wear a midi dress anywhere — to the beach, to work or on a date.

What are the best red midi dresses to buy?

Top red midi dress

Dresstells Casual A-Line Midi Party Dress

What you need to know: This simple, yet elegant red dress is formal enough for the office and casual enough for parties or weekend fun.

What you’ll love: Comfortable and modest, this vintage-style dress is cinched at the waist and has a flared skirt. It’s available in several shades of red, including rose, raspberry and standard.

What you should consider: Depending on your measurements, you might have to go up a size.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top red midi dress for money

Cutiefox Bodycon Dress

What you need to know: This deep red midi dress contours to your body and is the perfect blend of sophisticated and flirty.

What you’ll love: It has long sleeves, a crew neckline and reaches down to the knees. Made with a blend of polyester, rayon and spandex, the dress is lightweight, stretchy and soft. It features a midriff cutout and is highly flattering at the waist, hips and legs. Overall, it’s a great option for any occasion.

What you should consider: The material is a little thin, so consider getting a slip to go underneath it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Gobles Off Shoulder Bodycon Midi Dress

What you need to know: Designed to contour to the body, this slimming dress is classy and elegant.

What you’ll love: It features an off-the-shoulder neckline and short sleeves. There are ruffles throughout the design, which give off a layered look that’s great for formal and semi-formal occasions. The fabric is soft, breathable and slightly stretchy.

What you should consider: It’s very form-fitting, so size up if you’re between sizes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

