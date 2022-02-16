Which forest green dresses are best?

Forest green is a flattering, dramatic color that can take you from day to evening. With its forgiving silhouettes and depth of tone, forest green looks great on many skin tones. Great in the boardroom and for a night out, this on-trend color is the one to reach for when you want a pulled-together look. If you are looking for an elegant yet affordable cocktail dress for a more formal occasion or holiday event, the MEROKEETY Sleeveless Cocktail Dress is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a forest green dress

The feature you want to accentuate

Forest green is versatile and lends itself to many looks, from casual to more dressed up. If you like a form-fitting, waist-accentuating option, look for midi/skater dress styles and wrap dresses. If you like showing off a bit of leg, a mini-dress is the way to go. V-necks can be fun for an evening and allow you to add a great statement necklace to your outfit.

Comfort vs. style

This is not an either/or proposition, but it pays to think about which is more important for your intended outfit: do you need a dress you can comfortably sit in for many hours, or do you want to dazzle at a cocktail party? Soft cottons and materials with a little give are more comfortable than other styles.

The undertones of your skin

Forest green is a specific color, but dresses in this shade can lean to the warmer and cooler sides of the spectrum. Being aware of your undertones will help you choose the most flattering forest green dress for you.

What to look for in a quality forest green dress

A shape-flattering design

Once you’ve settled on the right tone of this shade, be sure to find a cut that’s flattering. Choose one feature you like to accentuate and choose a design that emphasizes this body part.

Comfortable fabric

Fabrics with a bit of give are always a great choice, particularly for dresses intended for longer-wear, like for a work day. Soft fabrics that don’t chafe, like cotton and brushed wool, feel great against the skin. Lightweight fabrics like silk and rayon are also a great choice.

A dress cut to work with accessories

V-neck dresses give you great accessorizing options and help your outfit make a great statement. Short-sleeve dresses give you the opportunity to stack some sparkly bracelets, and mini-dresses are a great option when you want to rock a great pair of patterned tights.

How much you can expect to spend on a forest green dress

Expect to pay in the $30 for a budget dress, and in the $100-$200 range for one from a department store.

Forest green dress FAQ

How can I figure out my body type to pick the most flattering dress for me?

A. You’ve likely heard the terms “apple shape,” “pear-shaped,” “hourglass” and “rectangular.” Body shapes come in all sizes. They’re a reference to frame, not weight, and these terms refer to the proportions of different parts of your body. If your hips are wider than your shoulder, that’s what’s commonly referred to as pear-shaped. “Apple-shaped” refers to a curvier shape with a less-defined waist, while “hourglass” means about an equal width to shoulders and hips. If you have wider shoulders than hips, that is sometimes referred to as an “inverted triangle” shape. Hourglass bodies tend to look great in waist-defining dresses, while pear-shaped people look great in wrap and fit-and-flare dresses. Inverted triangle bodies look great in sleeveless dresses and sheaths. If you consider yourself an apple shape, try an empire waist for a flattering silhouette.

What are the best accessories for a forest green dress?

A. Forest green is a versatile color that can take both gold and silver jewelry. Nude or black shoes look great with this color.

What kind of makeup should I wear with my forest green dress?

A. When you want your outfit to do the talking, muted, earth-toned makeup goes a long way. Green looks great with anything in the nude or brown family. It may seem counterintuitive, but stay away from forest green eyeshadow, as wearing too much of the shade can make your look too matchy-matchy.

What’s the best forest green dress to buy?

Top forest green dress

MEROKEETY Sleeveless Cocktail Dress

What you need to know: This flattering cocktail dress is a best seller and gets rave reviews.

What you’ll love: The lace gives this midi dress an elegant flair.

What you should consider: The fabric is higher-maintenance and may require dry cleaning, so if you’re looking for a wash-and-wear option, this may not be the forest green dress for you.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top forest green dress for the money

Romwe Women’s Stretchy A Line Swing Flared Dress

What you need to know: A flirty cut and a vibrant forest green make this dress a stand-out that will look great during the day and can be dressed up for night.

What you’ll love: Although it’s a lower-cost option, it looks classy and fits well.

What you should consider: This dress falls above the knee, so if you were looking for a midi or longer dress, take note.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Tommy Hilfiger Fit and Flare Dress

What you need to know: The fit-and-flare style is flattering on many figures.

What you’ll love: While this dress is sleeveless, it’s easily appropriate for year-round wear if you add a jacket or sweater.

What you should consider: It is dry-clean only.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

