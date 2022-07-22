The first smartphone was released by IBM in the 1990s, paving the way for an entire market.

Great smart home gifts anyone will enjoy

Smart tech can be a lot of fun and make your life much easier, but the research required to pick devices and the price tags of these items can often discourage potential buyers. For this reason, smart home upgrades make great gifts. Smart tech isn’t always something a friend or loved one will get for themselves, but it’s definitely something they can benefit from and appreciate in the long term.

What are smart home devices?

“Smart home” tech refers to electronic devices that can be controlled remotely through your phone, tablet or computer. A smart device can be programmed to automatically go into use at certain times, so you don’t have to be present to perform certain tasks.

What to consider when gifting smart home products

Take into account how tech-savvy the recipient is, and whether or not the device is something that can be incorporated into their daily life. Some devices require more knowledge than others, and others are only useful for specific interests. For example, a smart garden for growing herbs in the home is only helpful if your recipient would be interested in growing herbs indoors. A smart coffee maker is only a timesaver if the recipient will actually use those advanced settings.

Smart home gifts from $10-$50

Kasa Multicolor Dimmable Smart Light Bulb

What you need to know: This A19 10.5-watt dimmable bulb has Wi-Fi capabilities and can change colors.

What you’ll love: The bulb connects directly to your Wi-Fi network so you don’t need any extra equipment. It responds to voice commands and is compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant and Microsoft Cortana. A custom lighting schedule can be set ahead of time so you don’t have to manually change the brightness or color throughout the day.

What you should consider: It doesn’t come with a black light feature.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Lightimetunnel Sleep Headphones

What you need to know: This is a headphone/sleep mask combo that blocks out the sun and allows you to listen to music comfortably as you fall asleep.

What you’ll love: The ultra-thin stereo speakers are adjustable and comfortable for side sleepers, plus the Bluetooth/wires are removable so the mask can be washed. The mask material is breathable and molds comfortably to the face. A fully charged battery can last over 8 hours, making it perfect for travel and home use.

What you should consider: The mask runs a little big and doesn’t come in multiple sizes.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Kasa Smart Plug (HS103P4)

What you need to know: This pack comes with four smart plugs that transform your outlets into smart-capable spots.

What you’ll love: No hub is required, just plug in and use the Wi-Fi. These plugs are compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant and can be operated remotely when you’re not home.

What you should consider: Scheduled tasks are dependent on Wi-Fi and won’t work without it.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Veken 95-Ounce Pet Fountain

What you need to know: This is a large-capacity BPA-free pet fountain with a solid circulation system to ensure freshness.

What you’ll love: There are two fountain modes to choose from and a water level window that allows you to see when the unit needs to be refilled. The smart pump is quiet, plus the unit as a whole is easy to clean and maintain.

What you should consider: There’s a filter you’ll need to change regularly.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen)

What you need to know: Available in two colors, this third generation Echo Dot is a conveniently sized smart speaker that also offers Alexa usage.

What you’ll love: It provides a rich, deep sound and can be used for playing music, setting timers and controlling other smart home devices. You can use voice control to stream music from almost anywhere.

What you should consider: Not all users want Alexa in their home and don’t find the feature beneficial.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Wyze Cam v3 with Color Night Vision

What you need to know: This is an HD indoor/outdoor security cam with two-way audio.

What you’ll love: It connects to your Wi-Fi and can record nighttime video in color with more visibility than comparable units. The recording function is triggered by sound or movement, plus there’s a siren that can be used to discourage trespassing. This device is compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant and IFTTT.

What you should consider: The sound quality isn’t as good as the camera quality.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Smart home gifts from $51-$150

PETLIBRO Automatic Pet Feeder

What you need to know: This is a stainless steel automatic pet feeder designed for small to medium sized cats and dogs.

What you’ll love: It’s a well-built device with an automatic timer that can be set to distribute one to four meals per day. Batteries ensure that the feeder will work, even if the power goes out. You can put in preset voice recordings to play when your pet is fed.

What you should consider: It isn’t designed to accommodate large-breed dogs. Batteries are not included.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Chewy

Hamilton Beach Smart Programmable Coffee Maker

What you need to know: This 12-cup stainless steel coffee maker is compatible with Alexa and completely programmable.

What you’ll love: It syncs wirelessly with the Alexa app for easy use even if you haven’t gotten out of bed yet. It turns off automatically after 2 hours, but you can also turn it off via the app if you remember after leaving home.

What you should consider: The coffee maker must be turned on manually.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Click and Grow Smart Garden 3

What you need to know: This energy-efficient smart garden will grow your herbs and vegetables indoors via an LED grow light.

What you’ll love: There’s fairly even LED light distribution to ensure decent plant growth. It’s easy to use and basil plant pods come included. Herbs and veggies can be transplanted to other indoor or outdoor pots once fully grown. The unit as a whole is lightweight and easy to move.

What you should consider: The “smart” features are pretty limited.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

SimplySmart Home PhotoShare Friend and Family Digital Photo Frame

What you need to know: This black smart frame comes in three different sizes and holds over 8,000 HD photos.

What you’ll love: Photos can be shared with the frame easily via the free PhotoShare App, email, Facebook or Google Photos. You can add personal messages for your friends and family to see. Up to 10 photos can be sent to the frame at one time.

What you should consider: Figuring out setup can be a little difficult.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

Netro Smart Sprinkler Controller

What you need to know: This fully automated system is EPA WaterSense certified and creates custom watering schedules based on your plants and lawn.

What you’ll love: It can connect to the Wi-Fi and is compatible with Alexa. It’s eco-friendly and easy to install.

What you should consider: It’s designed for indoor use only and can only be turned on using the app.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

TOWNEW T1 Self-Sealing and Self-Changing 4-Gallon Trash Can

What you need to know: This 4-gallon automatic trash can will save you time and energy taking out the trash.

What you’ll love: It features a built-in motion sensor that opens the lid automatically. With a one-touch button, it will seal the garbage for you so it can be thrown out, plus it changes its own bag. Odors are sealed inside the can, and there’s a rechargeable battery.

What you should consider: The trash can is not water-resistant.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon, Wayfair and Bed Bath & Beyond

Smart home gifts from $151 and up

LEVOIT Smart Wi-Fi Air Purifier

What you need to know: This smart air purifier uses voice command technology and is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant.

What you’ll love: It can be controlled easily with your smartphone with features for the timer, air quality display, filtering life and so on. It eliminates odors and smoke with great purifying speed. It can clean the air of a 900 square foot room in 1 hour.

What you should consider: The lifespan of this device should be longer, given the cost.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

COSORI CS130-AO Air Fryer Toaster Combo

What you need to know: This large-capacity toaster/air fryer combo is Wi-Fi compatible and works with Alexa.

What you’ll love: There are 12 different functions plus 11 presets. You can adjust the temperature, cooking time and even the light and fan, all with your smartphone. Original recipes are updated regularly via the VenSync app.

What you should consider: It can be a little noisy.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Google Nest Learning Thermostat

What you need to know: This stainless steel battery-powered smart thermostat is programmable and can learn your habits to best save on energy and keep you comfortable.

What you’ll love: It adjusts automatically when you’re not home and it can be controlled by anyone in the household remotely via a phone, tablet or laptop. It’s energy-efficient and sends alerts as needed.

What you should consider: If your home has more than one floor, you’ll need to purchase more than one thermostat to control the temperature for all levels.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sonos Move

What you need to know: This battery-powered smart speaker is Wi-Fi and Bluetooth compatible with Alexa built into it.

What you’ll love: This device is durable and portable, perfect for indoor or outdoor use. The sound quality is excellent. Alexa can be disabled if you don’t want to use that feature.

What you should consider: The price is on the high side given the features it offers.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Emily Verona writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.