What is the best portable TV for a tailgate?

Having a portable TV dedicated to the game makes tailgating so much easier and more relaxing. You could use a smartphone as a stand-in for a small portable TV at a tailgate, but then you couldn’t use it to text or call anyone.

It’s also useful to have your phone handy to manage any of your fantasy sports teams or look up stats. With a larger screen, all your family and friends can get a good view, while a phone screen is just not big enough.

Best types of portable TVs for tailgating

There are different size options depending on how big of a portable TV screen you need. Portable devices start at about 4 inches in length and can go up to almost 20 inches. If you have the space in your vehicle or the back of a truck, you may want a large screen.

Portable TVs that use batteries are best, so you don’t have to rely on outlets, however, there are also TVs that plug into your car for viewing during the road trip to your tailgating spot. Be careful not to tap into your car’s battery too much, because you don’t want to drain that power.

If you can set up a power source for a regular television monitor on the go, you might prefer a normal TV screen at whatever size you enjoy. The only trouble with a regular TV monitor is that it isn’t likely designed for use on the go, and powering it with enough electricity could be tricky. If there are power outlets at your tailgating site, using extension cords and a regular TV monitor may give you a better experience.

Another possible solution, if you don’t mind using a phone or tablet as your screen, is a power bank. There are many options for mobile power banks that can keep your smartphone or other devices powered for longer, while away from an outlet. If you already have a mobile screen to use for TV, having a larger power supply may be the solution for you.

Best portable TVs for tailgating

Tyler Portable TV

What you need to know: This is an affordable and compact portable design that easily transports and has reliable battery life.

What you’ll love: You can use an AC or DC adapter and the rechargeable battery for powering the device. It has two detachable stands for setting up the screen at the tailgate. It’s compatible with AV and USB inputs to connect other devices.

What you should consider: Changing out the two types of stand supports can be a bit tricky. This screen is on the smaller side.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

SuperSonic Portable Widescreen LCD

What you need to know: The portable TV comes in many sizes to better suit different tailgating setups.

What you’ll love: There are seven scale options from 4-inch screens to 16-inch screens. It uses HDMI, AV and USB connections for other devices. The portable TV comes with a built-in digital tuner to connect with all free HD television signals in North America.

What you should consider: The smaller screens can’t display full HD-picture quality. Some customers have had trouble with defective units that stopped working after a while.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Trexonic Ultra Lightweight Rechargeable LED TV

What you need to know: This portable TV is slim and lightweight, making it easy for traveling.

What you’ll love: It features HDMI, AV and USB inputs to connect your favorite devices. An indicator light on the side tells you about the current charge of the battery. The screen is on the larger side of the scale for portable TV screens.

What you should consider: The included antenna has trouble picking up channels, and users who tried other antennas still had trouble. It’s best if you only use it as a monitor.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Milanix Portable Widescreen LED TV

What you need to know: This is a sleek and simple portable TV that’s useful as a monitor for a variety of devices on the go

What you’ll love: The screen comes in a few sizes, and while the screens are larger than many portable TVs, the devices are not bulkier, since they have a slim design. You can input HDMI, AV and USB devices for a variety of connections. The internal battery is rechargeable.

What you should consider: It doesn’t come with an antenna or any method of viewing TV content, so you’ll need to plug in an antenna or device to use the monitor.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

GJY Portable TV

What you need to know: The adaptable model allows for multiple methods of powering the device on the go.

What you’ll love: It has a built-in antenna, AV, USB and HDMI inputs to connect devices. This portable TV also comes with AC and car adapters for alternative power methods to the rechargeable battery. It includes a remote control for the TV.

What you should consider: Some users have had trouble with securing the included stand mount and report issues with receiving a signal using the included antenna.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

LEADSTAR Portable LED TV

What you need to know: The portable LED TV features a 12.1-inch, 1280×800 SD resolution screen.

What you’ll love: This TV is a slim model that’s easy to transport to tailgating locations, and it has a built-in battery for the monitor. The TV takes a USB card that supports multimedia use. This portable LED TV uses HDMI or USB. The screen is 1080p.

What you should consider: Some users have had issues with inconsistent performance.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Elliott Rivette writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.