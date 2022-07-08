What are the best phone deals for Prime Day 2022?

This year’s Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner, so there’s no better time to keep an eye on mobile phones and early deals. You might find that phone you have been looking for at a rather steep discount.

Prime Day — this year on July 12-13 — is when Amazon reduces the prices on thousands of items. But there is one requirement: to participate, you must be a Prime member. It’s easy to sign up, and there is a 30-day free trial, which you can cancel at any time after Prime Day.

Operating system

An excellent place to start when looking for a phone deal is to consider the operating system. While there are several, the most popular are Google’s Android and Apple’s iOS. The operating systems are vastly different, each with its own look and feel.

Both are excellent, but keep in mind that it will be a challenge to switch from one to the other. Access to certain apps shouldn’t be of great concern, as most are available on both. For most mobile users, the choice of an operating system comes down to the selection of phones, ease of use and menu aesthetics.

Storage capacity

If you prefer to have thousands of songs on your mobile phone, as opposed to streaming, a phone’s storage capacity is something you should consider. Basic smartphones have a capacity of 32 or 64 gigabytes, but some go as high as 128 or 256.

Find the capacity limit on your current phone, then look for a model that has more than that. While it isn’t possible with Apple phones, many Android devices can accommodate a micro SD card. This lets you add more storage at a fraction of the price for increased internal storage.

Network unlocked

Most people don’t want to be tethered to a specific network operator, but sometimes a provider locks a certain device to only operate on its network. This means that you can’t insert a different provider’s SIM card.

Network unlocked phones, however, can work on any network, and you can swap SIM cards as many times as you like. So if you don’t want to be tied down to a specific network, consider a phone that gives you that freedom.

Display size

Another consideration for most people is the size of the phone’s screen and the display resolution. Most of Apple’s iPhones have a screen size of 5.8 to 6.7 inches. Android phones are in the same ballpark, with most Samsung devices measuring 6.1 to 6.8 inches.

In practical terms, screen size is a personal choice. Some prefer a phone with a smaller display so it’s easy to carry, while others want a large display to see content more clearly.

Best phone deals for Prime Day 2022

Samsung Galaxy S10, 128GB, Prism Black

This unlocked 6.1-inch smartphone has 8GB of internal memory and 128GB of built-in storage. There is a 10-megapixel front camera and three camera lenses on the back, which include a 16-megapixel wide-angle and a 12-megapixel telephoto. It is available as an early Prime Day deal for 44% off. Sold by Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 256GB Unlocked

One of Samsung’s best mobile phones, it sports an impressive 108-megapixel front camera that can also record videos in 8K resolution. It has 12GB of memory and a storage capacity of 256GB. The S22 Ultra comes with Samsung’s S-Pen, making it easy to draw on the 6.8-inch display. Sold by Amazon

Motorola One 5G Ace 128GB Unlocked

Unlocked for all mobile carriers in the U.S, this phone has 6GB of memory, a battery that lasts over two days and is compatible with 5G connections. This screen measures 6.7 inches and it has a 48-megapixel triple camera on the back. Sold by Amazon

Galaxy A53 5G A Series 128GB Unlocked

Available as an early Prime Day deal for 22% off, the A53 has a 6.5-inch display, 128GB of internal storage and three camera lenses on the back. The main lens has a resolution of 64 megapixels while the ultra-wide lens has a resolution of 12 megapixels. Sold by Amazon

Nokia 225 Unlocked 4G smartphone

An affordable smartphone with few bells and whistles, this is compatible with 4G networks and has both a 2.4-inch display and a battery that can last for almost two days. While it only has 64 megabytes of storage, you can expand it to 256GB with a micro SD card. It has a 0.3-megapixel camera at the back. Sold by Amazon

iPhone SE 16GB Unlocked Silver

Apple’s iPhones rarely get a discount, so you’ll need to hurry if you want to grab the SE at 16% off the retail price. It has 16GB of internal storage, is unlocked for all network carriers, and has a 4-inch screen. There is a 12-megapixel back camera. Sold by Amazon

Lively Jitterbug Smart3 Smartphone

The Jitterbug is perfect for people with vision problems, as the large 6.2-inch screen has menus and buttons that are easier to read or press. It also supports voice typing for people with mobility impairments and has a dedicated emergency services button. It’s available as an early Prime Day deal for 25% off. Sold by Amazon

Pixel 5 – 5G Android Phone Unlocked

Google’s smartphone is available for almost a 30% discount as an early deal. It has a 6-inch display, supports wireless charging and has 128GB of internal storage. It is also compatible with Qi wireless chargers and has a battery that lasts for 24 hours and a camera with various lens types. Sold by Amazon

