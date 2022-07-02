Which ASUS mesh WiFi system is best?

Are you constantly frustrated by an indoor or outdoor area that stubbornly refuses to pick up your WiFi signal and running ethernet cable would be too difficult or expensive? If so, a mesh WiFi system from ASUS may be your ideal solution for ensuring connectivity in otherwise inaccessible areas. With a top-of-the-line unit like the ASUS ZenWiFi AX6600 Tri-Band Mesh WiFi 6 System, your home or business can enjoy the benefits of three lightning-fast networks, all backed by a lifetime security guarantee.

What to know before you buy an ASUS mesh WiFi system

Extra routers or extenders vs. mesh WiFi

For those who are unfamiliar with the basic means of increasing your WiFi and the number of devices it can support without suffering performance issues, the three methods are extenders, routers and mesh networks. To clarify, you can purchase an extender that amplifies your existing WiFi networks range, purchase a second wireless router to use as a repeater or a separate network or use a mesh WiFi system.

As opposed to installing more traditional WiFi routers and having to set up and wrangle several separate networks, mesh networks effectively allow multiple units to perform as a single network with consistent connection speeds. By doing so, any device within range will automatically connect to the most appropriate mesh node and router band to ensure uninterrupted service based on which node provides the strongest signal. In addition to providing WiFi in rooms and locations that would be otherwise inaccessible by a traditional wireless router, they do so far more efficiently than other comparable methods.

Reducing network hops

While mesh WiFi systems undoubtedly offer several significant advantages over typical wireless routers and network extenders, you may be gaining coverage by sacrificing overall bandwidth strength. To clarify, every time your mesh WiFi network “hops” from one node to another, it effectively diminishes the power of your bandwidth by half, so nodes at the extreme end of the hop can have issues accessing local servers or even being unable to connect to the internet.

Furthermore, an excess of nodes can also lead to notable decreases in latency, which can have a severe impact on certain applications, including VOIP or Voice Over Internet Protocol and streaming of both audio and video content. Thankfully, there are several ways to reduce the number of hops, such as creating point-to-point network shortcuts, creating a solid core network from the start with planning and connection testing and implementing several smaller clusters linking to a central location.

What to look for in a quality ASUS mesh WiFi system

Ease of setup and friendliness of user interface

One of the leading ASUS mesh WiFI systems that is capable of covering 5,500 square feet only requires a three-step installation process: turn on the router, create an overall network name and an administrator account, then wait for three minutes.

You can enjoy a significant boost to your home network by barely lifting a finger. Best of all, ASUS’s AiMesh system and compatible management app will make installing and monitoring your new mesh network a breeze.

Number of bands and overall network performance

Mesh networks come with built-in routers that are equipped with one to five bands, with each arrangement being increasingly more powerful than the last. Since the vast majority of American mesh networks are composed of one to three bands, a triple-band router offers a band for conventional WiFi as well as both a 2.4Ghz and 5.0Ghz band.

The 2.4Ghz band has a slower overall signal but sends signals over longer distances, whereas the 5.0Ghz band provides faster append over shorter distances. If you’re willing to spend the extra cash to ensure an uninterrupted internet connection, some ASUS mesh WiFi systems come equipped with an additional network specially designed to send internet traffic between the satellite nodes and the primary mesh router receiving the actual internet connection.

Set components

Just as with your everyday wireless WiFi routers, ASUS mesh WiFi systems come equipped with a wide variety of units, capabilities and price ranges. However, unlike some other manufacturers, an impressive number of ASUS routers, extenders and mesh routers can be connected into a massive network with as many bands and nodes as you need using their proprietary AiMesh technology.

AiMesh technology offers you several amazing features that go above traditional wireless routers, including the ability to self-heal connections if nodes fail or drop, automatically switch bands in the event of congestion and seamless roaming around your home or business. Rather than having to buy everything at once, you can add to your AiMesh system at the freedom of your own pace and budget. Whether you want all of your band to appear as a single network or have individual names and access requirements for each network, you can create your ideal mesh WiFi system without compromising on speed or signal strength.

How much you can expect to spend on an ASUS mesh WiFi system

Depending on the size of the area you want WiFi coverage for and any budget considerations, a quality ASUS mesh WiFI system can easily cost between $180-$415 and much more.

Best ASUS mesh WiFi system FAQ

Does a mesh WiFi system replace my router?

A. Technically, yes, since the main mesh node will contain a router that allows you to receive an internet connection in the first place.

Are mesh WiFi systems better than extenders?

A. While they are undoubtedly more expensive than extenders, mesh WiFi systems not only extend the range of your network much further they also provide much better performance.

What’s the best ASUS mesh WiFi system to buy?

Top ASUS mesh WiFi system

ASUS ZenWiFi AX6600 Tri-Band Mesh WiFi 6 System

What you need to know: This model is a top-shelf ASUS mesh WiFi system for large homes and businesses.

What you’ll love: This pair of units offer up to 5,500 square feet of coverage using a tri-band mesh WiFi system capable of a total wireless speed of 6600 Mbps, commercial-grade free lifetime security services provided by TrendMicro, full WiFi 6 compatibility, AiProtection Pro with Advanced Parental Controls and a simple three-step setup process.

What you should consider: Users have reported issues with network stability following updates to the devices’ firmware.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top ASUS mesh WiFi system for the money

ASUS WiFi 6 Router (RT-AX68U) – Dual-Band Gigabit Wireless Router

What you need to know: This is an affordable router for those building a mesh network on a budget.

What you’ll love: This unit provides a total wireless speed of up to 2700 Mbps with WiFi 6 (802.11ax) as well as lifetime free ASUS AiProtection Pro powered by Trend Micro with WPA3, customizable parent control setting for all age groups, AiMesh compatibility and Instant Guard for secure VPN access when using public WiFi.

What you should consider: Users have reported issues with devices being spontaneously dropped from their networks and other connection problems.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

ASUS AX5400 WiFi 6 Gaming Router (RT-AX82U)

What you need to know: An impressive router, this model is designed to take your game to the next level.

What you’ll love: This unit offers ultrafast speeds up to 5400 Mbps with the latest WiFi 6 (802.11ax) and 160 MHz channels, along with a dedicated LAN port to automatically prioritize any wired device connected to it, AiMesh compatibility and Mobile Game Mode app to minimize lag and latency for mobile gaming.

What you should consider: Users have reported issues with ASUS user data collection as well as firmware problems.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

