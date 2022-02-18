While Presidents Day isn’t until Monday, Feb. 21, we’re already seeing deep discounts on everything from beauty products to tech gadgets to furniture. As the first major retail holiday of the year, it’s also the perfect opportunity to snag any lingering items on your wish list.

Since there’s no way of knowing if a sale will last the week or sell out early, it’s best not to wait too long before closing the deal. So if you’re ready to start shopping, here are the best Presidents Day deals to shop right now.

What to expect from Presidents Day 2022

Similar to other retail holidays, Presidents Day deals start before the actual holiday, with some stores offering discounts beginning the first week of February. Some deals will end directly after Presidents Day, while others will continue throughout the week.

Compared to other major shopping holidays, Presidents Day offers discounts just as steep as Black Friday or Prime Day. However, most people are looking in the wrong direction. Some spring-themed items will start to be available in stores, but they won’t be at the best price. Presidents Day features the best deals on big-ticket items inside the home and is known for being the best time of the year to buy a new mattress.

Best items to buy and avoid on Presidents Day

Buy

Inside furniture, including couches, bed frames and mattress

Winter clothing, including coats, boots and gloves

Kitchen appliances, including washers and dryers

Electronics, including laptops, TVs and gaming gear

Avoid

Patio furniture, grills and outdoor fire pits

Spring clothing including sandals, shorts and sunglasses

Best Presidents Day deals 2022

Appliances

LG Stainless Steel French Door Refrigerator

Save over $600 on this 30-inch stainless steel refrigerator right now. It’s Energy Star-certified for maximum energy efficiency and has a Smart Cooling system to keep your food fresher.

Sold by Home Depot

Samsung High-Efficiency Front Load Washing Machine

Save over $350 on this front load washing machine with steam, which helps remove powerful stains without pretreatment. It comes in a white, platinum or champagne finish.

Sold by Home Depot

Mattresses

Birch Living Natural Mattress

This natural and no-toxic mattress comes with a 25-year warranty and a 100-night sleep trial, so you can be sure the mattress is right for you. In addition, the cover is made using organic cotton, which is highly breathable and ideal for warm sleepers. You can get it for $400 off plus get two free pillows.

Sold by Birch Living

DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid Mattress

This deal comes with $399 worth of accessories for free, including a mattress protector, sheet set and two cooling pillows. The hybrid mattress is a dreamy combination of innerspring coils and memory foam and is $200 off.

Sold by DreamCloud

Electronics

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet

At 50% off, it’s hard to beat this tablet deal that includes a kid-proof case with a built-in stand. You’ll also receive one year of Amazon Kids+, giving you free access to apps, games and books.

Sold by Amazon

Insignia 24-Inch Smart HD TV

Those looking for a smart TV will want to jump on this deal while it’s 40% off. The size is ideal for bedrooms, dorm rooms or apartments. It also includes a voice remote with Alexa.

Sold by Amazon

Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Fitness & Health Tracker

Your fitness goals are within reach using this Fitbit, which is currently over 30% off. With it, you can optimize your workout routine, receive a daily stress management score and track your calorie burn.

Sold by Amazon

Home

Mercury Row Perdue Square Arm Sleeper

With a split-back design, the two cushions can be independently changed into a lounging position or lowered completely to give guests a place to sleep. All four feet also feature soft padding so you won’t scuff your floors. Right now you can get it for 39% off.

Sold by Wayfair

Instant Pot Duo Crisp XL 8-Quart 11-in-1 Air Fryer and Pressure Cooker Combo

A few functions of this Instant Pot include air fry, roast, bake, slow cook, dehydrate, pressure cook and more. The lid, inner pot and accessories are all dishwasher safe for convenient cleaning. It’s on sale right now for 25% off the original price.

Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Bre Richey writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.