Remarkable Women 2021 Finalist: Sarai Kent

Sarai Kent became a nurse with the sole intention of helping others. Juggling her patients’ needs and balancing the life of being a mother of four- friends and family say she makes it look seamless. Kent has worked especially hard to provide an exceptional career through the pandemic, which has been a challenge especially since Kent lost her own father to the virus back in July 2020. See her story below.

Sarai Kent has wanted to be a nurse ever since she was a little girl.

“Nursing has always been a passion of mine that I’ve always loved doing. I’ve always loved taking care of people,” Kent said.

Kent now works at the Blountstown Medical Center, but has been in the profession for 15 years.

“I’ve done several different kinds of nursing from hospitals to home health, to nursing homes,” Kent said.

She made the choice to become a nurse at 28-years-old, all while juggling being a full-time mom.

“It’s tough in the mornings and going to work, and coming home at night and being a mom,” she said.

But an even greater challenge Kent expressed is having to care for her patients during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“COVID-19 has been hard during this time but its made me realize I’m doing what I’m supposed to be doing,” she said.

Especially when it hits close to home, Kent lost her own father to the virus after a family gathering back in July. Two of her sisters were also admitted into the hospital

“Just not being there for my dad was probably the worst feeling as a nurse and as a daughter,” she said.

Now Kent says she works extra hard to provide that love and support to patients who can’t be surrounded by loved ones.

“I see now that I’ve lost my father what that support from people really means. You should have compassion for your patients at all times no matter how hard and difficult it is,” she said.

Especially when case numbers keep rising along with deaths due to the virus. Kent said her patients keep her going.

“I truly love my patients and I love what I do,” she said.

