Project Roadblock is a multiplatform drunk driving prevention campaign exclusive to local broadcast television stations and is the largest annual station-supported initiative of a single PSA campaign. Sponsored by TVB, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), and the Ad Council, Project Roadblock inspires dialogue about the dangers of drinking and driving and subsequently motivates men 21-34 years-old to stop driving ‘buzzed.’

Now in its 19th year, Project Roadblock has proven its ability to inspire change, create impact, and save lives. In fact, through continued support of Project Roadblock and in combination with other drinking and driving prevention efforts, nearly 1,500 fewer lives were lost to alcohol-impaired driving fatalities in 2020 compared to 2004, the year Project Roadblock began. However, there is still more work to be done. In December 2020, over 930 people were involved in an alcohol-impaired driving fatality. With your help this upcoming December, the road to safety continues.