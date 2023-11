PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Meet Leo, News 13’s Pet Adoption Option of the Week!

This 3-year-old gentle giant pit bull terrier is available for adoption at the Bay County Animal Shelter.

Learn more about other adoptable animals at the shelter.

Bay County Animal Control is located at 6401 Bay Line Drive, Panama City, FL 32404, or call (850)-767-3333