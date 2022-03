PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Meet Mr. Pibb, News 13’s Pet Adoption Option of the Week!

Mr. Pibb, a Bulldog mix, is 11 months old. This sweet and shy puppy is available for adoption at the Bay County Animal Shelter.

He has been at the shelter for almost a month.

Bay County Animal Control is located at 6401 Bay Line Drive, Panama City, FL 32404 or call (850) 767-3333.