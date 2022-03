PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Meet Howie, News 13’s Pet Adoption Option of the Week!

Howie, a Labrador mix, is around three years old. This sweet boy is available for adoption at the Bay County Animal Shelter.

BCAS said he was on the verge of passing away, but he has made a full recovery.

Bay County Animal Control is located at 6401 Bay Line Drive, Panama City, FL 32404 or call (850) 767-3333.