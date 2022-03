PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Meet Clover, News 13’s Pet Adoption Option of the Week!

Clover is between 5 and 6 years old and just wants to be loved! This sweet girl is available for adoption at the Bay County Animal Shelter.

Bay County Animal Control is located at 6401 Bay Line Drive, Panama City, FL 32404 or call (850) 767-3333.