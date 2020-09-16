Pass or Fail

Skip to content
MyPanhandle.com | WMBB-TV
Panama City
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Send us video or photos!
News 13 This Morning
Hurricane Michael
Viral News
Entertainment News
Florida News
Tyndall AFB
Panama City
Panama City Beach
Lynn Haven
Bay County
Franklin County
Gulf County
Holmes County
Jackson County
Liberty County
Okaloosa County
Walton County
Washington County
Border Report Tour
Top Stories
VIDEO: Eyewall reaches Orange Beach, winds caught on camera
Video
PHOTOS: Hurricane Sally’s Aftermath
Gallery
Hundreds of thousands without power as Hurricane Sally batters Panhandle
Flooding leads to road closures throughout the Panhandle
COVID-19
Florida Coronavirus News
All Coronavirus News
COVID19 Testing Interactive Map
Tracking COVID-19: By the Numbers
FL County by County Report
FL Antibody Testing Report
FL Department of Health
Correctional Facility Tests
Long Term Care Facility Report
Business Resources
Top Stories
Florida bars can reopen on Monday
Top Stories
Jobless claims down in Florida as layoffs loom
Does my employer have to tell everyone if a coworker has the virus?
Bay County District Schools releases COVID-19 dashboard
Union says judges should step aside from schools case
Watch Now
13NOW Archives
Watch Live: News 13 Newscasts
Video HQ | All site videos
Newsfeed Now
Cold Case Files
The Daily Pledge
Submit Your Pledge
Weather
Homeschool Help
VIPIR Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Hurricane HQ
Draw the Weather
Top Stories
Cajun Navy 2016 team recounts emotional rescue of child who is non-verbal in Hurricane Sally aftermath
Top Stories
VIDEO: Eyewall reaches Orange Beach, winds caught on camera
Video
Top Stories
PHOTOS: Hurricane Sally’s Aftermath
Gallery
Hundreds of thousands without power as Hurricane Sally batters Panhandle
Flooding leads to road closures throughout the Panhandle
WATCH: Cajun Navy reports overturned boats in Orange Beach during Sally’s eyewall
Video
Sports
Scholar Athlete
Local Sports
Friday Night Fever
The Big Game
Top Stories
Peyton Manning, Charles Woodson 2021 Hall of Fame candidates
Top Stories
Nuggets crash LA party, will face Lakers in West finals
Top Stories
Big Ten reverses course, announces plan to play football
Djokovic behaves better in 1st match since US Open default
Former IAAF head Lamine Diack sentenced to 2 years in prison
Defending champion Egan Bernal withdraws from Tour de France
Your Local Election HQ
Washington D.C. Capitol Bureau
Political News
Meet the Candidates
Features
Grocery Giveaway 2020
Buy the Entertainment Card
Get the 2020 Golf Pass
Community Calendar
LawCall
Get It To Go
Buddy Check
Dr. Oz Wellness Network
Rock It Lanes Birthday Club
Fan of the Day
Win Coconut Creek Tickets
Draw the Weather
2020 Contest Winners
Frontline Hero Winners
Military
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Careers at WMBB | Nexstar
Our Programming
TV Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Antenna Reception
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Pass or Fail
Nationwide project taps journalists to tackle education, race and poverty
Trending Stories
Flooding leads to road closures throughout the Panhandle
Live Stream
Panama City Beach residents see flash flooding, beach erosion
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
WATCH: Hurricane Sally brings heavy flooding to Panhandle
Video
Wednesday afternoon update: Heavy flooding seen in much of the Panhandle
Video
Panama City and Bay County declare local state of emergency
PHOTOS: Hurricane Sally’s Aftermath
Gallery
Four people die in early morning crash in Bay County
Golf Pass