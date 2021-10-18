Panhandle Pumpkin Carving Contest

News 13 wants to see the Panhandle’s best pumpkin carvings! Submit a picture of your best pumpkin carving below for a chance to win a free $50 Visa Gift Card! Only one entry per person. Must be 18 or older to enter. The last day to submit your entry is October 29th at 12:00 PM CT.

Pumpkins will be judged off of these categories:

60% creativity

30% originality

10% detail

News 13 will announce the winner on Halloween Day, October 31st, 2021. Use the hashtag #PanhandlePumpkins on Instagram! Have fun and good luck!

