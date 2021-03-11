Coronavirus by the numbers for Thursday, March 11th

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)



Bay County

Total Cases: 19,127 (64 increase)

Residents: 18,403 (34 increase)

Non-Residents: 724 (4 increase)

Deaths: 358 (1 increase)

Hospitalizations: 805 (no change)

Liberty County

Total Cases: 1,049 (no change)

Residents: 1,048 (no change)

Non-Residents: 1 (no change)

Deaths: 15 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 22 (no change)

Franklin County

Total Cases: 1,283 (1 increase)

Residents: 1,250 (1 increase)

Non-Residents: 33 (no change)

Deaths: 16 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 28 (no change)

Gulf County

Total Cases: 1,886 (1 decrease)

Residents: 1,863 (no change)

Non-Residents: 23 (1 decrease)

Deaths: 41 (1 increase)

Hospitalizations: 97 (no change)

Calhoun County

Total Cases: 1,636 (5 increase)

Residents: 1,633 (5 increase)

Non-Residents: 3 (no change)

Deaths: 42 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 59 (1 increase)

Jackson County

Total Cases: 5,980 (6 increase)

Residents: 5,916 (6 increase)

Non-Residents: 64 (no change)

Deaths: 153 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 347 (1 increase)

Holmes County

Total Cases: 2,199 (1 increase)

Residents: 2,168 (1 increase)

Non-Residents: 31 (no change)

Deaths: 44 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 85 (1 increase)

Walton County

Total Cases: 7,178 (12 increase)

Residents: 6,420 (11 increase)

Non-Residents: 758 (1 increase)

Deaths: 81 (no change)

Hospitalizations: 292 (no change)

Okaloosa County

Total Cases: 19,370 (29 increase)

Residents: 19,167 (30 increase)

Non-Residents: 202 (1 decrease)

Deaths: 337 (1 increase)

Hospitalizations: 693 (1 decrease)

Washington County

Total Cases: 2,640 (1 increase)

Residents: 2,620 (1 increase)

Non-Residents: 20 (no change)

Deaths: 48 (1 increase)

Hospitalizations: 134 (no change)

Florida’s total cases: 1,962,651 (5,065 increase)

Florida Positive Residents: 1,921,548 (4,946 increase)

Resident Hospitalizations: 81,763 (199 increase)

Florida Resident Deaths: 32,040 (92 increase)

Non-Resident Deaths: 599 (4 increase)

Total confirmed cases globally: 118,328,593 (491,038 case increase)

Total deaths globally: 2,624,833 (10,050 increase)

Total recovered globally: 67,002,623

Total confirmed cases in the U.S.: 29,172,422 (43,606 increase)

Total deaths in the U.S.: 530,013 (1,544 increase)

To find the most up-to-date information and guidance on COVID-19, please visit the Department of Health’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage. For information and advisories from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), please visit the CDC COVID-19 website.

For any other questions related to COVID-19 in Florida, please contact the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 Call Center by calling 1-866-779-6121. The Call Center is available 24 hours per day. Inquiries may also be emailed to COVID-19@flhealth.gov.