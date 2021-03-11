Coronavirus by the numbers for Thursday, March 11th

Bay County
- Total Cases: 19,127 (64 increase)
- Residents: 18,403 (34 increase)
- Non-Residents: 724 (4 increase)
- Deaths: 358 (1 increase)
- Hospitalizations: 805 (no change)
Liberty County
- Total Cases: 1,049 (no change)
- Residents: 1,048 (no change)
- Non-Residents: 1 (no change)
- Deaths: 15 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 22 (no change)
Franklin County
- Total Cases: 1,283 (1 increase)
- Residents: 1,250 (1 increase)
- Non-Residents: 33 (no change)
- Deaths: 16 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 28 (no change)
Gulf County
- Total Cases: 1,886 (1 decrease)
- Residents: 1,863 (no change)
- Non-Residents: 23 (1 decrease)
- Deaths: 41 (1 increase)
- Hospitalizations: 97 (no change)
Calhoun County
- Total Cases: 1,636 (5 increase)
- Residents: 1,633 (5 increase)
- Non-Residents: 3 (no change)
- Deaths: 42 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 59 (1 increase)
Jackson County
- Total Cases: 5,980 (6 increase)
- Residents: 5,916 (6 increase)
- Non-Residents: 64 (no change)
- Deaths: 153 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 347 (1 increase)
Holmes County
- Total Cases: 2,199 (1 increase)
- Residents: 2,168 (1 increase)
- Non-Residents: 31 (no change)
- Deaths: 44 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 85 (1 increase)
Walton County
- Total Cases: 7,178 (12 increase)
- Residents: 6,420 (11 increase)
- Non-Residents: 758 (1 increase)
- Deaths: 81 (no change)
- Hospitalizations: 292 (no change)
Okaloosa County
- Total Cases: 19,370 (29 increase)
- Residents: 19,167 (30 increase)
- Non-Residents: 202 (1 decrease)
- Deaths: 337 (1 increase)
- Hospitalizations: 693 (1 decrease)
Washington County
- Total Cases: 2,640 (1 increase)
- Residents: 2,620 (1 increase)
- Non-Residents: 20 (no change)
- Deaths: 48 (1 increase)
- Hospitalizations: 134 (no change)
Florida’s total cases: 1,962,651 (5,065 increase)
Florida Positive Residents: 1,921,548 (4,946 increase)
Resident Hospitalizations: 81,763 (199 increase)
Florida Resident Deaths: 32,040 (92 increase)
Non-Resident Deaths: 599 (4 increase)
Total confirmed cases globally: 118,328,593 (491,038 case increase)
Total deaths globally: 2,624,833 (10,050 increase)
Total recovered globally: 67,002,623
Total confirmed cases in the U.S.: 29,172,422 (43,606 increase)
Total deaths in the U.S.: 530,013 (1,544 increase)
