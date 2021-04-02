Birthdays for April 2nd

Skip to content
mypanhandle.com
Panama City
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Florida News
Send us video or photos!
E-Mail Newsletters
News 13 This Morning
Viral News
Entertainment News
Border Report Tour
Top Stories
2 Capitol Police injured, campus on lockdown due to external threat
Video
Top Stories
Capitol officer killed after suspect rams barricade; suspect dead, second officer injured
Video
Top Stories
‘Free Life Community Concert’ to be held at Oaks by the Bay Park
Video
Gulf Coast State College to host Super Saturday event
Video
Panama City woman’s home restored 904 days after Hurricane Michael
Video
Morning Forecast: April 2, 2021
Video
COVID-19
Florida Coronavirus News
All Coronavirus News
COVID-19 Vaccine Info
COVID19 Testing Interactive Map
Tracking COVID-19: By the Numbers
FL County by County Report
FL Antibody Testing Report
FL Department of Health
Correctional Facility Tests
Long Term Care Facility Report
Business Resources
Top Stories
Vaccine appointments now available
Top Stories
Starting March 29 those who are 40+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine in Florida
Video
Florida to start vaccinating adults 40 and older Monday, 18+ next month, DeSantis says
State rescinds nursing home visitation orders
PanCare offering single dose vaccine today
Watch Now
13NOW Archives
Watch Live: News 13 Newscasts
Video HQ | All site videos
Newsfeed Now
Cold Case Files
The Daily Pledge
Submit Your Pledge
Weather
Homeschool Help
VIPIR Radar
Map Center
Weather Alerts
Hurricane HQ
Top Stories
Morning Forecast: April 2, 2021
Video
Top Stories
Panama City Weather Forecast 4-1-2021
Video
Top Stories
Morning Forecast: April 1, 2021
Video
Morning Forecast: March 31, 2021
Video
Panama City Weather 3-30-2021
Video
Morning Forecast: March 30, 2021
Video
Sports
Scholar Athlete
Local Sports
Friday Night Fever
The Big Game
Top Stories
COVID outbreak hits Nationals; 3-game series vs. Mets off
Top Stories
The Latest: NHL juggles schedule after COVID postponements
Top Stories
Kansas gives Bill Self contract to keep him until retirement
LEADING OFF: Nats have 3 positives, no opener Friday
Tar Heels turn attention to hiring Williams’ successor
At last, Oladipo finally gets his chance to play with Heat
Features
Golf Card 2021
Easter in the Panhandle
NFL Draft
Community Calendar
LawCall
Buddy Check
Dr. Oz Wellness Network
Veterans Voices
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Contests
Weather Pic of the Day
Remarkable Women 2020-2021
Fan of the Day
Rock It Lanes Birthday Club
Win Coconut Creek Tickets
Contest Winners
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Meet the Sales Team
Careers at WMBB | Nexstar
Our Programming
TV Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Antenna Reception
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Birthdays for April 2nd
Panhandle Life
Posted:
Apr 2, 2021 / 10:37 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Apr 2, 2021 / 10:37 AM CDT
(Getty Images)
Here are your birthdays for April 2nd!
The Daily Pledge
The Daily Pledge: Ms Logan
Video
The Daily Pledge: Ms Lassmann
Video
The Pledge of the Day for March 31st
Video
The Pledge of the Day for March 30th
Video
The Daily Pledge: Ms. Giles’s Fourth Grade Class
Video
The Daily Pledge: Ms. Christo’s Kindergarten Class
Video
More The Daily Pledge
Don't Miss
Stray dog that went viral after stealing unicorn toy is set to be adopted
Human parents feel for mama bear trying to get her four cubs to cross this road
Video
Rapper Lil Nas X’s Nike ‘Satan Shoes’ spark outrage — yes, they contain 1 drop of human blood
‘Captain Underpants’ book pulled from shelves for ‘passive racism’
Massive cargo ship still stuck sideways blocking Suez Canal
Tesla vehicles can now be bought using bitcoin, Musk says
Colorado baker once sued over wedding cake for gay couple now sued over gender transition cake