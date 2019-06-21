Open for Biz

DINING

Alice’s on Bayview 1000 Bayview Avenue Open Daily 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. 850-640-4516 – www.alicesonbayview.com

Big Mama’s on the Bayou 620 W. Beach Drive Open Daily from 6:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. 850-784-6009 – www.bigmamasonthebayou.wix/bmotb

40th Street Pizza 401 E. 23rd Street, Suite 1, next to Home Depot – Sunday – Thursday 10 am 8 pm; Friday and Saturday 10 am 9 pm 850-215-4413 – www.40thstreetpizza.com

New York’s Famous Pizza & Pasta 1000 E 23rd Street, Suite F Monday – Saturday 11 am until 9 pm, Sunday 11:30 am 8 pm 850-215-5639 www.nysfamouspizza.com

Saffon Restaurant 4012 W. 23rd Street Open Tuesday – Friday 11 am until 2:30 pm and 5 pm until 10 pm; Saturday and Sunday 11 am until 3 pm and 5 pm until 10 pm 850-522-0220 Serving Pakistani and Indian cuisine. All dishes are Halal. Vegan dishes also available.

Bar 72 Pub & Eatery 4701 Bay Point Road Thursday through Sunday 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday through Wednesday 11 until 3 p.m. (850) 235-6978.  

Off The Hook Bar & Grill – 5711 N Lagoon Drive, Panama City Beach – Daily 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. – (850) 238-8832 – https://www.offthehookpcb.com/

Gary’s Oyster Shack – 1320 N Tyndall Parkway, 32404 – Mon – Wednesday 10:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. Thuursday – Saturday 10:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. – (850) 348-1116 – https://m.facebook.com/pages/category/Seafood-Restaurant/Garys-Oyster-Shack-221118714611395/  

Pizza Hut – 221 W 23rd St., PC FL 32405 – 10:30 a.m. until 11 p.m. – (850) 769-2219 – https://www.pizzahut.com

RETAIL

Fowhand Furniture 1001 Harrison Avenue Open Monday – Saturday 9 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. 850-785-5201 – www.fowhandfurniture.com

Dan’s Pawn 1315 Beck Avenue Open Tuesday – Saturday 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. 850-747-0011 – www.danspawn.com

Salty Mermaid Marketplace 7829 Front Beach Road Open Monday-Saturday 10 am until 5 pm; Sunday 11 am until 4 pm 850-238-8830 – https://www.facebook.com/saltymermaidmarketplace/

Dillards Panama City Mall Open Monday – Saturday 10 am until 9 pm, Sunday noon until 6 pm Store remodeling in progress, expected to be completed in May www.dillards.com

The Sleep Center 1830 W 23rd St, Panama City, FL 32405 – Monday – Saturday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday: 1 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. 850-785-0910 – https://www.thesleepcenter.info/

Lighting By Lavonne LLC 809 Florida Ave. Monday – Friday 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. for after hours appointment please call (850) 769-1232 Lightingbylavonne.com.

Black Tie Formalwear 834 W 23rd Street Monday thru Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed Sunday (850) 785 – 2437 pctuxguys.com. 

Kohl’s Department Store 2610 Hwy 77 Panama City, Fla. 32407 Sundays 10 a.m. until 8 p.m., Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. until 9 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. Saturday 9 a.m. until 10 p.m. (850) 522-5866 Kohls.com    

Mattress Firm Panama City  507 E. 23rd St. Monday-Saturday 10 am-8 pm. Sunday 11am 7 pm  850-763-4944  https://www.mattressfirm.com.

SERVICES

Ron’s Images By The Sea Beach/Wedding photographer 14 Bay Drive SE, Fort Walton Beach Open Daily 850-543-9348 – www.ronsimagesbythesea.com

Data Analyzers LLC Data recovery services 39 Skyline Drive #1009 Open daily 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. www.datanalyzers.com

850 Curb Appeal LLC Landscape Services 1716 History Avenue Open 7 a.m.until 5 p.m. 850-814-6866 – https://www.facebook.com/850curbappeal/

Wolford Family Practice Medical services 211 Mowat School Road, Lynn Haven Open Monday – Friday 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., open two Saturday’s a month. Opened Dec. 10th following Hurricane Michael. Accepts Medicare, TriCare and Humana – https://www.facebook.com/Wolford-Family-Practice-3092187847661920/

McCall Sod Farm 2704 Maulden Road, Southport FL 32409 Open Monday-Friday 7 am until 4 pm, Saturday 7 am noon 850-277-2230 – www.mccallsodfarm.net

Blasted Screen Print 430B South Palo Alto Avenue Open Tuesday – Friday 9 am 5 pm 850-481-8455 Hoping to open a Downtown Panama City location storefront very soon – www.blastedscreenprint.com

J/F Cleaning Services LLC 1036 Oak Avenue Monday-Sunday 8 am 8 pm 850-596-6741 Janitorial Services

Panama City Financial Services 631 Highway 231 – 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. 850-522-5930

WoodSpring Suites 902 N. Tyndall Parkway Monday-Friday 7 am until 10 pm, Saturday 8 am until 8 pm 850-747-8601 – www.woodspring.com 

Merchant Management Group 538 Harmon Avenue, Panama City FL 32401 – 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. 850-747-0664 www.mmgapply.com Merchant services company based in Bay County. Credit Card processing.

Hanson Orthodontics 1328 23rd Street Monday – Friday 8 am 5 pm 850-785-7273 www.hansonorthodontics.com

Pro Force of the Emerald Coast 3010 Stanford Road Monday – Friday 8 am 5 p.m. 850-785-5256 Janitorial and Cleaning Services

Arnold’s Professional Lawn Service Lynn Haven Monday – Friday 6 am 7 pm 850-303-3574 Locally owned lawn service

Childcare Network 916 W. 26th Street, Lynn Haven Monday – Friday 6 am until 6 pm Revamped pre-school inside and outside after five months of rebuilding.

Restaurant Equipment Depot 1820 15th St., Panama City Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. (850) 276-7873  http://prsofpc.com/ 

Bay Point Golf Club 4701 Bay Point Road, Panama City Beach Daily 7 a.m. until Dusk (850) 235-6950  https://www.baypointgolfclub.com/

Image Glass and Repair LLC Lynn Haven Open Daily (850) 303-1724 – https://www.facebook.com/Image-Glass-and-Repair-LLC-320428251949284/

Tonie’s Dance Workshop 2342 Stanford Road, Panama City, 32405 Hours depend on dance schedule (850) 769-5401 – https://www.facebook.com/toniesdanceworkshop/

AAA Refigeration  1737 Sherman Avenue 8 a.m. until 4:40 p.m. 785-6060  http://aaarefrigerationpc.com/ -We are not in our building yet but are operating and taking calls. 

Colours Hair Salon 1014 Thomas Drive Panama City Beach Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday and Monday by appointment only (850) 233-9310.  

Affordable Body Shop 7725 Panama City Beach Parkway 7:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. (850) 236-1502 affordablebodysh@aol.com Estimates are written from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. 

New View Land Clearing (850) 258-9388  http://www.newviewlandclearing.com/  Storm damage clean up, debris removal & hauling, land & lot clearing, forestry mulching. 

Williams Pet Parlor 832 Florida Avenue, Lynn Haven 32444 – 7 a.m. until done usually noon until 3 p.m. 265-4864  Relocating from 529 Ohio Ave Lynn Haven Pet grooming in Lynn Haven since 1998. 

Speedy Pack & Ship Plus  19211 Panama City Beach Parkway, Panama City Beach, FL 32413 – 9:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday (850) 249-6245  https://www.shipwithspeedy.com  : FedEx, UPS, DHL, USPS, Mailbox rentals.  

Gypsybeach Treasured Kreations  1107 Beck Ave  Tues thru Fri 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.  Saturday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (904) 451-3071 – https://www.facebook.com/gypsybeachtreasuredkreations/

The Rusty Mermaid, LLC  3904 Anders Road  Friday, Saturday, Sunday  9 am 3 pm or call for alternate hours (850) 348-7613 – https://www.facebook.com/TheRustyMermaid

Beahan’s Heat and Air  8017 Willow Rd.
Youngstown, FL 32466  Technicians on call 24/7  (850) 866-2273 – https://calluswecare.com/

The Eye Center of North Florida 2500 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd 8:00-5:00 M-F (850) 784-3937.    

Mental Health America Bay County PO Box 972 PC FL 32402   9-4 M-F  850-774-0951  facebook.com/mhabaycounty    

 

