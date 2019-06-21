Open for Biz Submission Form

Is your business open for following Hurricane Michael? Have a projected opening date after your renovations and cleanup? Fill out the form below to list your business “Open for Biz” here in the Panhandle. The service is FREE to all businesses!

DINING

Alice’s on Bayview – 1000 Bayview Avenue – Open Daily 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. – 850-640-4516 – www.alicesonbayview.com

Big Mama’s on the Bayou – 620 W. Beach Drive – Open Daily from 6:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. – 850-784-6009 – www.bigmamasonthebayou.wix/bmotb

40th Street Pizza – 401 E. 23rd Street, Suite 1, next to Home Depot – Sunday – Thursday 10 am – 8 pm; Friday and Saturday 10 am – 9 pm – 850-215-4413 – www.40thstreetpizza.com

New York’s Famous Pizza & Pasta – 1000 E 23rd Street, Suite F – Monday – Saturday 11 am until 9 pm, Sunday 11:30 am – 8 pm – 850-215-5639 – www.nysfamouspizza.com

Saffon Restaurant – 4012 W. 23rd Street – Open Tuesday – Friday 11 am until 2:30 pm and 5 pm until 10 pm; Saturday and Sunday 11 am until 3 pm and 5 pm until 10 pm – 850-522-0220 – Serving Pakistani and Indian cuisine. All dishes are Halal. Vegan dishes also available.

Bar 72 Pub & Eatery – 4701 Bay Point Road – Thursday through Sunday 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday through Wednesday 11 until 3 p.m. (850) 235-6978.

Off The Hook Bar & Grill – 5711 N Lagoon Drive, Panama City Beach – Daily 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. – (850) 238-8832 – https://www.offthehookpcb.com/

Gary’s Oyster Shack – 1320 N Tyndall Parkway, 32404 – Mon – Wednesday 10:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. Thuursday – Saturday 10:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. – (850) 348-1116 – https://m.facebook.com/pages/category/Seafood-Restaurant/Garys-Oyster-Shack-221118714611395/

Pizza Hut – 221 W 23rd St., PC FL 32405 – 10:30 a.m. until 11 p.m. – (850) 769-2219 – https://www.pizzahut.com.

RETAIL

Fowhand Furniture – 1001 Harrison Avenue – Open Monday – Saturday 9 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. – 850-785-5201 – www.fowhandfurniture.com

Dan’s Pawn – 1315 Beck Avenue – Open Tuesday – Saturday 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. – 850-747-0011 – www.danspawn.com

Salty Mermaid Marketplace – 7829 Front Beach Road – Open Monday-Saturday 10 am until 5 pm; Sunday 11 am until 4 pm – 850-238-8830 – https://www.facebook.com/saltymermaidmarketplace/

Dillards – Panama City Mall – Open Monday – Saturday 10 am until 9 pm, Sunday noon until 6 pm – Store remodeling in progress, expected to be completed in May – www.dillards.com

The Sleep Center – 1830 W 23rd St, Panama City, FL 32405 – Monday – Saturday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday: 1 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. – 850-785-0910 – https://www.thesleepcenter.info/

Lighting By Lavonne LLC – 809 Florida Ave. – Monday – Friday 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. for after hours appointment please call – (850) 769-1232 – Lightingbylavonne.com.

Black Tie Formalwear – 834 W 23rd Street – Monday thru Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. – Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed Sunday – (850) 785 – 2437 – pctuxguys.com.

Kohl’s Department Store – 2610 Hwy 77 Panama City, Fla. 32407 – Sundays 10 a.m. until 8 p.m., Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. until 9 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. Saturday 9 a.m. until 10 p.m. – (850) 522-5866 – Kohls.com

Mattress Firm – Panama City – 507 E. 23rd St. – Monday-Saturday 10 am-8 pm. Sunday 11am – 7 pm – 850-763-4944 – https://www.mattressfirm.com.

SERVICES

Ron’s Images By The Sea – Beach/Wedding photographer – 14 Bay Drive SE, Fort Walton Beach – Open Daily – 850-543-9348 – www.ronsimagesbythesea.com

Data Analyzers LLC – Data recovery services – 39 Skyline Drive #1009 – Open daily 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. – www.datanalyzers.com

850 Curb Appeal LLC – Landscape Services – 1716 History Avenue – Open 7 a.m.until 5 p.m. – 850-814-6866 – https://www.facebook.com/850curbappeal/

Wolford Family Practice – Medical services – 211 Mowat School Road, Lynn Haven – Open Monday – Friday 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., open two Saturday’s a month. Opened Dec. 10th following Hurricane Michael. Accepts Medicare, TriCare and Humana – https://www.facebook.com/Wolford-Family-Practice-3092187847661920/

McCall Sod Farm – 2704 Maulden Road, Southport FL 32409 – Open Monday-Friday 7 am until 4 pm, Saturday 7 am – noon – 850-277-2230 – www.mccallsodfarm.net

Blasted Screen Print – 430B South Palo Alto Avenue – Open Tuesday – Friday 9 am – 5 pm – 850-481-8455 – Hoping to open a Downtown Panama City location storefront very soon – www.blastedscreenprint.com

J/F Cleaning Services LLC – 1036 Oak Avenue – Monday-Sunday 8 am – 8 pm – 850-596-6741 – Janitorial Services

Panama City Financial Services – 631 Highway 231 – 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. – 850-522-5930

WoodSpring Suites – 902 N. Tyndall Parkway – Monday-Friday 7 am until 10 pm, Saturday 8 am until 8 pm – 850-747-8601 – www.woodspring.com

Merchant Management Group – 538 Harmon Avenue, Panama City FL 32401 – 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. – 850-747-0664 – www.mmgapply.com – Merchant services company based in Bay County. Credit Card processing.

Hanson Orthodontics – 1328 23rd Street – Monday – Friday 8 am – 5 pm – 850-785-7273 – www.hansonorthodontics.com

Pro Force of the Emerald Coast – 3010 Stanford Road – Monday – Friday 8 am – 5 p.m. – 850-785-5256 – Janitorial and Cleaning Services

Arnold’s Professional Lawn Service – Lynn Haven – Monday – Friday 6 am – 7 pm – 850-303-3574 – Locally owned lawn service

Childcare Network – 916 W. 26th Street, Lynn Haven – Monday – Friday 6 am until 6 pm – Revamped pre-school inside and outside after five months of rebuilding.

Restaurant Equipment Depot – 1820 15th St., Panama City – Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. – (850) 276-7873 http://prsofpc.com/

Bay Point Golf Club – 4701 Bay Point Road, Panama City Beach – Daily 7 a.m. until Dusk – (850) 235-6950 – https://www.baypointgolfclub.com/

Image Glass and Repair LLC – Lynn Haven – Open Daily – (850) 303-1724 – https://www.facebook.com/Image-Glass-and-Repair-LLC-320428251949284/

Tonie’s Dance Workshop – 2342 Stanford Road, Panama City, 32405 – Hours depend on dance schedule – (850) 769-5401 – https://www.facebook.com/toniesdanceworkshop/

AAA Refigeration – 1737 Sherman Avenue – 8 a.m. until 4:40 p.m. – 785-6060 – http://aaarefrigerationpc.com/ -We are not in our building yet but are operating and taking calls.

Colours Hair Salon – 1014 Thomas Drive Panama City Beach – Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday and Monday by appointment only – (850) 233-9310.

Affordable Body Shop – 7725 Panama City Beach Parkway – 7:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. – (850) 236-1502 – affordablebodysh@aol.com – Estimates are written from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

New View Land Clearing – (850) 258-9388 – http://www.newviewlandclearing.com/ – Storm damage clean up, debris removal & hauling, land & lot clearing, forestry mulching.

Williams Pet Parlor – 832 Florida Avenue, Lynn Haven 32444 – 7 a.m. until done usually noon until 3 p.m. – 265-4864 – Relocating from 529 Ohio Ave Lynn Haven Pet grooming in Lynn Haven since 1998.

Speedy Pack & Ship Plus – 19211 Panama City Beach Parkway, Panama City Beach, FL 32413 – 9:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday – (850) 249-6245 – https://www.shipwithspeedy.com – : FedEx, UPS, DHL, USPS, Mailbox rentals.

Gypsybeach Treasured Kreations – 1107 Beck Ave – Tues thru Fri 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Saturday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. – (904) 451-3071 – https://www.facebook.com/gypsybeachtreasuredkreations/

The Rusty Mermaid, LLC – 3904 Anders Road – Friday, Saturday, Sunday 9 am – 3 pm or call for alternate hours – (850) 348-7613 – https://www.facebook.com/TheRustyMermaid

Beahan’s Heat and Air – 8017 Willow Rd.

Youngstown, FL 32466 – Technicians on call 24/7 – (850) 866-2273 – https://calluswecare.com/

The Eye Center of North Florida – 2500 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd – 8:00-5:00 M-F – (850) 784-3937.

Mental Health America Bay County – PO Box 972 PC FL 32402 – 9-4 M-F – 850-774-0951 – facebook.com/mhabaycounty



