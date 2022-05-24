Nexstar Founder’s Day Adopt-a-Thon

Each year Nexstar’s 199 television stations donate their time and sometimes labor to an organization to help better serve our respective communities. News stations across the Nexstar Nation will be out performing community service projects during this annual event. This year WMBB has decided to partner with Bay County Animal Control and Operation Spay Bay and we need your help!

How to get involved:

You can get involved in a few ways.

Purchase items for either organization Make a tax-exempt monetary contribution to Operation Spay Bay Adopt a furry friend from Bay County Animal Control

This Year’s Mission:

This year, one of our main goals is to clear the Bay County Animal shelter and find these pets forever homes. That is why we are hosting an Adopt-A-Thon! We will have activities for the kids, pets to meet and lunch will be served from 11 AM – 1 PM. We can’t wait to see you June 17th, 10 AM – 4 PM at Bay County Animal Control 6401 Bay Line Dr. With your help we can give these otherwise homeless animals a place to feel loved and safe Of course you can’t forget that you will get a new best new friend to love!

Founder’s Day Adopt-a-Thon

Friday, June 17th, 8:00 am – 4:00 pm

Bay County Animal Control

6401 Bay Line Dr, Panama City, FL 32404

ADOPTION

Visit Bay County Animal Control Website

Adoption Application

More information on adoption

Bay County Animal Control FAQs

DONATION

BAY COUNTY ANIMAL CONTROL WISH LIST

OPERATION SPAY BAY WISHLIST

Donations will be accepted at both Bay County Animal Control and Operation Spay Bay

BCAS Preventive Care Vaccine Clinic

with Operation Spay Bay

Saturday, June 18th, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm

Bay County Animal Control

6401 Bay Line Dr, Panama City, FL 32404

Pre-Registration Required

No substitutions on packages

If you have more than 2 animals, please complete an additional form

Vaccine packages available for dogs and cats 4 months of age or older

All pets must be contained on a leash or in a crate

Rabies tags will be sent home with you the same day, medical history and rabies certificate will be emailed/mailed Email is the most efficient and quick way to receive your records. Tags are not acceptable forms of proof of rabies vaccination; you must possess the rabies certificate as well



Dog Vital Package: $25 Physical Exam-Brief

5-in-1 distemper/parvo vaccine + Lepto4 (1yr)

Bordetella (Kennel Cough) vaccine (1yr)

Rabies vaccine (1yr)

Microchip

Dewormer Cat Vital Package: $20 Physical Exam-Brief

FVRCP distemper/parvo vaccine (1yr)

Rabies Vaccine (1yr)

Microchip

Dewormer

SIGN UP: