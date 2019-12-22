ZooWorld hosts Winter Wonderland Weekend

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Special guests, animals in Santa hats and more filled ZooWorld with Christmas cheer Saturday during Winter Wonderland Weekend.

Dawson List is an ice sculptor based out of New Orleans who has traveled to ZooWorld for the past three years. Working outside is a change from his normal environment.

“Doing the demos, kinda performances are fun, they’re interactive, they’re a way to get out of the freezer and so I don’t have to bundle up and I can see people,” List, also known as the Ice Dragon, said.

Santa Claus, his “elf-a-gator” and Elsa from Frozen also took part in the festivities and will be at ZooWorld Sunday. Photos with both of them are free with zoo admission.

ZooWorld is also having a season pass sale, where guests can get admission to the zoo for one year for the price of a day’s admission. More information is available here.