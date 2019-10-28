Zoo World hosts 5th annual ‘Zoo Boo’ event

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)- Trick-or-Treaters from all over the area came out to zoo world this weekend for their 5th annual ‘Zoo Boo’ event.

Families and children of all ages came and collected candy and other treats next to all of the animal exhibits, all while dressed in their best costumes.

The event took place all weekend and Zoo World even opened up two brand new exhibits for the public to enjoy while ‘trick or treating’.

“We have so much candy to giveaway, parents just know when you come in that your kids are coming home with candy today. We’ve got our brand new hatchet-throwing activity open, our new bear exhibit is open. So there is so much fun at the zoo boo this year you can’t beat it. And if you have a season pass, admission is half off,” said Director of Zoo World, Kayte Hogan.

Through their ‘Zoo Boo’ event, Zoo World offers a safe yet exotic twist on your average trick or treating.