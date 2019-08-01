Zoo World highlights new flamingo experience for staycation idea

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — News 13 This Morning took a trip to the zoo to find another staycation idea for those local to the Panhandle.

Zoo World offers interactive experiences with animals like apes, lemurs, birds, alligators and more for people of all ages.

The location also brings an educational element to each of its exhibits and activities, providing visitors with ideas about how they can help preserve endangered species.

The zoo is working through various projects, hoping to introduce a black bear exhibit in the fall, featuring designated areas for visitors to feed the bears.

Zoo World also has a new flamingo experience for anyone interested in getting up close to the pink birds.

Visit https://zooworldpcb.com/ for more information about Zoo World’s activities and hours of operation.