Zoo World collecting donations to send to Australia for bushfire relief efforts

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — If you’re looking for a way to help with the widespread bushfire relief efforts in Australia, Zoo World in Panama City Beach is a local option.

Starting on Friday, January 10th, Zoo World will be collecting a couple types of donations to send directly to Mogo Zoo in Australia, which is serving as a hub for injured animals that have suffered from the bushfires.

“We are losing wildlife,” said Erika Newell, the Animal Care Curator for Zoo World. “It is a humanitarian aid to send funds over to them because it is a part of our job as humans to make sure that we are helping out nature.”

Primarily, Zoo World is asking for monetary donations, which they will match up to five thousand dollars.

Those donations will be used to purchase medical equipment that Mogo Zoo needs to care for the animals.

“The biggest support that people can give us right now is through monetary donations,” said Newell. “We are going to be purchasing large pieces of equipment like this ‘iso’ unit, they also need some IV pumps and some other items so the biggest way people can help is through monetary means.”

However, she said if people would like to help in a different way, Zoo World will be putting instructions on their website on how to make marsupial pouches, which are desperately needed.

Zoo World will be collecting those donations through February 4th, and sending them to Mogo Zoo every Tuesday through the deadline.

Newell said that more information on how to donate as well as the instructions for the marsupial pouches will be available on Zoo World’s website on Friday, January 10th.

To be directed to that website, click here.