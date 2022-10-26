LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Some Mosley High School students got a glimpse of what it’s like to be involved in city government Tuesday.

Lynn Haven Mayor Jesse Nelson invited students to meet with him for a “Youth Council” meet and greet. Not only did the students learn about government and city officials; Nelson learned about the student’s concerns too.

Nelson found out what the students would like to see in Lynn Haven. Mosley senior and Youth Council President Jackson Morcate said it is important to be aware of city issues.

“With this council, being a part of it allows me to be aware of more civil issues within our city,” said Jackson Morcate, the president of the youth council. “It also allows me to figure out how our government runs, as well as also teach it to other students. We have multiple students within our council that can actually learn how our government functions and how they can better understand how our city operates.”

Morcate said he has national political aspirations for the future.