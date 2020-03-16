Youngstown wildfire burns at least 95 acres

YOUNGSTOWN, Fla — The Florida Forest Service is continuing to contain a blaze that broke out along State Road 20 near Highway 231 on Saturday afternoon.

“It’s a large fire for us,” said Steve Weherley, a Florida Forest Service Mitigation Specialist.

He said the fire started on Saturday after a pile burn got out of control, which quickly moved to nearby woods and created a difficult situation.

Steve Oswalt, an FFS Forest Area Supervisor, was one of the people on scene as the fire burned through the night.

“This is one of the tougher ones because we have what we’re calling blow down,” Oswalt explained. “The hurricane, a year and a half ago, blew all these trees down and it’s putting in breaks to stop a fire.”

On Sunday, it continued to burn while winds blew smoke into the road, creating visibility issues for drivers.

Officials said this fire has been especially challenging not just because of the wind and blow-down debris, but also because the swampy area where the fire has been burning has made it difficult to use their equipment to create containment lines.

The Forest Service has had to use several bulldozers to clear out those lines as well as a helicopter to drop water from above, which shut down SR 20 periodically throughout the day.

“As soon as they’re done working with the helicopter I think the road will probably be reopened at minimal speeds,” said Weherley.

Throughout the process, no one has been injured, but the fire has now burned at least 95 acres; an area the size of 72 football fields.

An investigation is underway to determine who started the pile fire and if they had a permit to do so.

Forest Service officials have said the fire has been about 80 percent contained since Saturday night.

They are cautioning drivers to be careful of smoke while driving in that area through Monday.