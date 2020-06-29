Youngstown man charged with sexual battery on a child

YOUNGSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — A Youngstown man was arrested after evidence surfaced that showed him sexually battering a child, investigators said.

Phillip Lyvonne Stephens, 36, of Youngstown, was charged last week after the victim spoke out during a Child Protection Team (CPT) interview about the sexual abuse by Stephens, Bay County sheriff’s deputies wrote in a news release.

While conducting an interview with a woman involving another investigation, a BCSO deputy was told about statements a witness made to the woman that had upset her, deputies wrote. The witness told the woman about finding child pornography on an electronic device owned by Phillip Lyvonne Stephens. The video featured a young victim the witness recognized, deputies wrote.

Investigators then got a search warrant and found the images on an electronic device in Stephen’s home.

The victim told investigators of suffering sexual battery by Phillip Lyvonne Stephens, which had been documented on several videos.

Stephens, 36, of Youngstown, was charged with sexual performance by a child, sexual battery (victim under 12), possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, tampering with a victim, and conditional release violation.

Anyone with more information about Phillip Lyvonne Stephens is asked to contact the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.