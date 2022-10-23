YOUNGSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — A fire that broke out just hours ago has damaged a Youngstown home.

The fire was in the 4800 block of Palm Avenue near Bayhead.

Local Battalion Chief Raymond Hottinger said it seems the fire broke out after someone was doing metalwork in the neighboring yard.

A shed caught fire as a result, then the fire burned through the fence and into the home’s yard.

The fire torched the west side of the home before getting inside the window.

Hottinger said rooms and contents are damaged, but it is not yet clear how many rooms.

No one was injured in the fire and fire marshals will be investigating further.