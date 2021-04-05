Younger Bay County residents have begun to sign up for COVID vaccines

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — Those who are 18 and older are now eligible to receive their COVID-19 Moderna, Pfizer, or the Johnson and Johnson vaccination.

The Bay County Health Department said they will continue to host vaccination sites for residents to go and sign up for a time slot and younger residents are glad they are now eligible to receive doses.

Cars were lined up all along the Callaway Sports Complex waiting to get their COVID-19 vaccine. Now more people are eligible, those appointment times are going quickly.

“As soon as it was open I signed up,” said Erica Wilson, a 24-year-old resident.

Wilson said she did not want to wait any longer. She signed up as soon as she heard Florida dropped their age requirement. She was one of 800 to receive their J&J shot Monday.

“We were able to take the list of folks that had requested Johnson and Johnson as their preference and we called those folks to offer them an appointment,” said Bay County Health Departments’ Public Information Manager Joe Scully.

Scully said he anticipates appointments to fill up even quicker than they have been going. Wilson encourages others who are eligible to sign up.

“I would suggest getting it because the alternative is getting covid and you don’t really know what could happen so get it if you can,” said Wilson.

And for Wilson, she is hoping to get back to what she loves to do, to travel.

“I am curious to see how, if I have any side effects or anything, but I think it should be fine,” said Wilson. “I feel better knowing that I have it.”

There will be more vaccination sites in the upcoming weeks here in Bay County. For more information on that, you can visit the health department’s website. They said they are still using Alert Bay for extra appointments that do become available.