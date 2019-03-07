You Still Have Time to File for SBA Disaster Loan Video

BAY COUNTY, Fla. - Was your Florida business impacted by Hurricane Michael? You a Small Business Administration Loan could help out and you still have time to file.

These working capital loans provide funds to pay debts and expenses that could have been paid by the business as if the disaster not occured.

Loan terms up to 30 years with interest rate of 3.675% for small businesses, and 2.5% for nonprofit organizations.

You can file online at disasterloan.sba.gov, in person at a temporary recovery center, or by mail by calling (800) 659 2955 to have an application mailed to you.

The filing deadline is June 11 2019.