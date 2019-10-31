Your Car and Carport Connection And Almega Sports Are Back “Open For Biz”

Two businesses in Bay County that were affected by Hurricane Michael have opened back up for normal business hours after remodeling.

In this weeks “Open For Biz” sponsored by GED Lawyers. News13s Chris Marchand focuses on “Your Car and Carport Connection” and “Almega Sports”.

We begin with Your Car Connection, which who happens to be this area’s only authorized Carolina Carports Dealer. Owner Guy Pollard said, he had several of the carports on his property damaged when the storm hit and most of the damage was from trees landing on them. Many of the Carolina Carports he has withstood the thigh winds as long as trees stayed away. Pollard said, it was quite obvious after the storm that locals were eager to do business with locals..

He said, “The local out reach of people hunting us down trying to find local dealers and local contractors was amazing so the business has been great we are truly blessed because of the local outpouring of wanting to do business locally we were humbled by that and very blessed because of it

For more info about Carolina carports call 258-1103.

On now to Almega Sports. Almega Sports had their previous location destroyed during the storm, but are now re-open in a new location at 205 Airport road in Panama City.

Almega Sports has all your sporting gear for soccer, golf, baseball, football and so much more. They even offer embroidery services, screen printing, banner printing and bumper stickers. Co-owner Michael walker said it was such a blessing to see his new location was still standing after the storm.

We did not get into town for about 48 hours we got to our old location and saw how compromised that building was and we actually already put a deposit down on this building before the storm which was a blessing but it was a long 15 minutes drive from the old location to the new one not knowing if we had a building so needed needless to say when we cleared the light at the intersection and saw the building still standing it was a blessing.

Call 215-5151 for more information.

Is your business open following Hurricane Michael? Have a projected opening date after your renovations and cleanup? Fill out the form below to list your business “Open for Biz” here in the Panhandle. The service is FREE to all businesses!