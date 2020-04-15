WWE pro-wrestling declared ‘essential business’ by Gov. Ron DeSantis

Equipment trailers are lined up at the entrance road to the WWE Performance Center Tuesday, April 14, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. Florida’s top emergency official last week amended Gov. Ron DeSantis’ stay-at-home order to include employees at the professional sports and media production with a national audience, if the location is closed to the public. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

(NSF) – Governor Ron DeSantis defended declaring professional wrestling an essential service, along with other televised sporting events that can be held in empty stadiums, as people shelter at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to reporters at the state capitol Tuesday, the governor said people are starved for new entertainment, a day after it was reported he gave the green light to World Wrestling Entertainment, as an essential business, to tape events in Orlando.

“People are chomping at the bit. I mean, if you think about it, we have never had a period like this in modern American history where you’ve had so little new content, particularly in the sporting realm,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis’ hopes NASCAR can potentially televise a race without fans, and he supports a proposed one-on-one golf challenge between golfers Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson.

“If NASCAR does a race, and can televise it without having large crowds, I think that is a good thing. I’d like to see Woods and Mickelson do the golf or whatever, because that is social distanced,” DeSantis said. “You wouldn’t have a gallery there; you wouldn’t have crowds. But, to put that on TV, I think people have been starved for content.”

DeSantis feels such broadcast events could be good psychologically for Floridians. On Monday, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings confirmed WWE was deemed an “essential business” by DeSantis’ office, which allows the wrestling company to continue taping events before an empty arena in Orlando.

“To be able to have some light at the end of the tunnel, to see that things may get back on a better course, I think from a psychological perspective it’s a good thing,” DeSantis said.