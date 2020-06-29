WSCO starts first all women welding class at Walton County Jail

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB)— Female inmates at the Walton County Jail may see new opportunities to take up welding. Four inmates have been selected to participate in the facility’s first-ever all-female welding class provided in partnership with Northwest Florida State College.

According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, the welding program at the jail has seen nine graduating classes for the six-week course, but the program has traditionally consisted of men only.

In the course, the women will learn different welding types including flux core, stick, and tig welding. After they complete the course, they will have the opportunity to take the American Welding Society certification test.

“We’re thrilled to be able to provide this opportunity,” said Adkinson. “We must continue our mission to offer opportunities for incarcerated members of our community to recover and reduce recidivism.”

Northwest Florida State College Director of Professional and Workforce Training has offered graduates of the program an opportunity to apply their certificate towards 400 contact hours required for the flux core welding course if they choose to attend the college in Niceville.