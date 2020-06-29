LIVE NOW /
Watch News 13 This Weekend at 10:00

WSCO starts first all women welding class at Walton County Jail

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB)— Female inmates at the Walton County Jail may see new opportunities to take up welding. Four inmates have been selected to participate in the facility’s first-ever all-female welding class provided in partnership with Northwest Florida State College.

According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, the welding program at the jail has seen nine graduating classes for the six-week course, but the program has traditionally consisted of men only.

In the course, the women will learn different welding types including flux core, stick, and tig welding. After they complete the course, they will have the opportunity to take the American Welding Society certification test.

“We’re thrilled to be able to provide this opportunity,” said Adkinson. “We must continue our mission to offer opportunities for incarcerated members of our community to recover and reduce recidivism.”

Northwest Florida State College Director of Professional and Workforce Training has offered graduates of the program an opportunity to apply their certificate towards 400 contact hours required for the flux core welding course if they choose to attend the college in Niceville.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Gay the Hathaway celebration in Bay County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gay the Hathaway celebration in Bay County"

Dolphin says 'good morning' to dogs at Isle of Hope Marina

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dolphin says 'good morning' to dogs at Isle of Hope Marina"

TCF dedicates Children's Memorial Garden

Thumbnail for the video titled "TCF dedicates Children's Memorial Garden"

MEBA holds community cookout

Thumbnail for the video titled "MEBA holds community cookout"

Local woman wins battle with COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local woman wins battle with COVID-19"

Franklin County Drug Bust

Thumbnail for the video titled "Franklin County Drug Bust"
More Local News