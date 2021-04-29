Writer seeks to raise awareness for autism with Rockin’ Recipes cookbook

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– Have you ever wanted to have dinner with a rock star? Now you can and for a great cause with the release of my one-of-a-kind cookbook, “Rockin’ Recipes for Autism”, which has 57 world-famous rockers contributing recipes to raise awareness for autism. With this cookbook, our goal is to raise awareness and acceptance of autism. We have recipes from members of Ozzy Osbourne, Whitesnake, Stone Sour, Poison, Evanescence, and more!

This is a full-color, glossy 127-page cookbook with pictures of the artists along with their recipes and a personal memory or story to go along with it. A portion of the proceeds go to “We Rock for Autism”, a 501(c)(3) organization, in support of their music therapy programs so every book sold can help a child on the spectrum receive music therapy and more.