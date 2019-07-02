Wrecker Concerns over Slow Down Move Over Law

Our roadways are jammed with summer visitors and vacation travel, and all this can lead to deadly accidents.

Florida law protects first responders, if they are aware of it.



The highway can be a dangerous place, not only for drivers but also for those forced to work on the roadway.



According to the National Safety Commission, 71% of drivers are not aware of the slow down, move over law.



“It’s just getting out of hand,” said Spud White, owner of White’s Towing Company.



This law requires drivers to move over and change lanes to give safe clearance first responders stopped on the side of the road.



In 2012, the move over law was modified to include not only police, fire trucks, and ambulances, but also hazard vehicles, such as tow trucks.



With this new move over and slow down law, drivers could experience hefty fines if they fail to do so.



With one tow truck driver killed every six days, Mr. White said his son was almost a victim.



“My son, he’s out on the side of the highway loading a vehicle. another car came by and almost ran into him.” said White.



According to Eddie Elmore, the PIO for the Florida Highway Patrol there are several costs to disobeying these laws.

“There is a fine, once again it depends what you’re in. in bay county its around 160 dollars and points on your license.” said Elmore.



Especially this 4th of July weekend, make sure to be courteous of other drivers and aware of this law that’s in effect.