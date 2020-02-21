LIVE NOW /
Watch News 13 Live at 5:00

Man dies after crash at Highway 231 and State 20

News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

YOUNGSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — One man was killed in a Friday afternoon crash in Youngstown.

First responders responded to the intersection of Highway 231 and State 20 around 2 p.m.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a car ran a red light, striking a motorcyle.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 76-year-old man from Central Florida, was taken to the hospital, where he passed away. His identity has not yet been released pending next of kin notification.

FHP says charges are pending and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Youngstown fatal accident

Thumbnail for the video titled "Youngstown fatal accident"

WATCH: Fat Tuesday FRIDAY Mardi Gras

Thumbnail for the video titled "WATCH: Fat Tuesday FRIDAY Mardi Gras"

Port St. Joe getting new police cars

Thumbnail for the video titled "Port St. Joe getting new police cars"

Santa Rosa Golf Club being renovated

Thumbnail for the video titled "Santa Rosa Golf Club being renovated"

Gulf County Schools might be getting alarm button system

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gulf County Schools might be getting alarm button system"

GCSC Foundation Scholarships open for applications

Thumbnail for the video titled "GCSC Foundation Scholarships open for applications"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.