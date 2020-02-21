Man dies after crash at Highway 231 and State 20

YOUNGSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — One man was killed in a Friday afternoon crash in Youngstown.

First responders responded to the intersection of Highway 231 and State 20 around 2 p.m.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a car ran a red light, striking a motorcyle.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 76-year-old man from Central Florida, was taken to the hospital, where he passed away. His identity has not yet been released pending next of kin notification.

FHP says charges are pending and the investigation is ongoing.