Wreaths Across America event happening Saturday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Naval Support Activity Panama City volunteers joined Wreaths Across America Thursday afternoon as they unloaded 1,200 wreaths from a semi.

Over 2,000 wreaths will be placed on veterans’ graves Saturday, and the community is invited to join.

“We would love people to come out. A matter of fact, this is a family event and it’s free, there’s no charge for this. We’ve done our fundraising. The wreaths are here, now we need help to place them at veterans’ graves,” Don Hardy, Wreaths Across America Bay County spokesman, said.

Ceremonies will be held at the following cemeteries Saturday.

Mount Hope Cemetery 9 a.m.

Kent-Forest Cemetery 9 a.m.

Evergreen Memorial Gardens 9 a.m.

Millville Ceremony 9 a.m.

Tyndall AFB, 9 a.m.

West Bay Cemetery, noon

Wreaths Across America visited News 13 This Morning to talk more about the event.