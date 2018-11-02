News

Wow! gives update on restoration efforts

By:

Posted: Nov 02, 2018 11:51 AM EDT

Updated: Nov 02, 2018 11:51 AM EDT

WOW! announced that they are flying in hundreds of technicians from surrounding communities to work to accelerate the rebuilding of their network.
 
WOW! said they expect to bring additional customers back online each day in the communities east of Hathaway Bridge between now and the end of November, when most customers are expected to be up and operational.
 
The company said they have continued to suspend billing and late fee notices to customers who are without WOW! services. Customers will not be billed until their service is restored.

