MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tropical Storm Orlene is expected to grow into a hurricane by Saturday as its heads for an expected landfall on Mexico’s northwestern Pacific coast.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Orlene had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph (100 kph) early Saturday. It was centered about 235 miles (380 kilometers) south-southwest of Cabo Corrientes and moving north at 5 mph (7 kph).

The center said Orlene is a small, compact storm, with tropical storm-force winds extending out only 45 miles (75 kilometers) from the center.

It was forecast to grow to hurricane force by Saturday morning before falling back to tropical storm strength ahead of a forecast Monday landfall in Sinaloa state, in the region around the resort city of Mazatlan.