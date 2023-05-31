BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local home repair application deadline is coming up.

The Panama City Community Redevelopment Agency has partnered with World Changers to offer home improvements for free.

Qualifying applicants include North Downtown homeowners which encompasses mainly the Glenwood community. Millville CRA district homeowners can also apply.

They have until Thursday, June 15th to submit their applications. You can apply for the repairs at Panama City City Hall located at 501 Harrison Avenue or on the city’s website. Completed forms can be emailed to cras.panamacity.gov.

Panama City World Changers Site Manager David Flatt said volunteer crews will be out working for about a week starting July 10th.

“Obviously it impacts the homeowner but it also impacts the students who come to do the work,” Flatt said. “It’s middle school, high school, and college students. They come, pay money, sleep on the floor [of First Baptist Church], and work hard all day long. But if we can show them they can make a difference if they just make themselves available, who knows what impact they can have over the course of their lifetime.”

You can sign up to volunteer by clicking on this link.

More than 150 volunteers will be needed to work on about 25 selected homes.

Participants will be trained to work on windows, doors, and porches.

They will also build handicap ramps, paint and improve the landscape of homes.

For city officials looking to work with World Changers for Summer 2024, click here to apply for the organization’s assistance.