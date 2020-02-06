Workshop trains public on spotting signs of human-trafficking

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — As spring break gets closer, local hotels get ready to welcome the thousands of tourists flocking to the beaches, but among them are human traffickers whose crimes often go unnoticed.

For Panama City resident, Ramona Moseley, human trafficking concerns have become all too real; she says her four year-old grand-daughter recently became a target for child-trafficking in a shopping center parking lot on 23rd street.

“She was really scared and it really upset me,” said Moseley, who says a predator targeted her grand-daughter when she was out shopping with Moseley’s mother. She said thankfully, someone else was nearby who spotted the signs of danger and stepped in to warn them of the threat.

“There was a lady there that her husband was in law enforcement and she knew what to look for,” said Moseley.

She said it was an eye-opening reality; human trafficking happens right here in our community, and it combines multiple types of trafficking.

“Sex trafficking, which most people are familiar with, as well as labor trafficking,” said Dr. Laurie Lawrence, a member of the Circuit 14 Human Trafficking Task Force. “In Panama City and Bay County areas, you have a predominance of both.”

According to Dr. Lawrence, human trafficking is the number one criminal activity worldwide, surpassing both drug crimes and arms dealings. On Wednesday, she was one of several speakers at “Hotels Against Human Trafficking,” an event put on by the Circuit 14 Human Trafficking Task Force meant to educate the public on how to spot the signs of trafficking, especially in hotels.

“We tend to see a lot of sex-trafficking taking place in hotels,” said Dr. Lawrence. “It’s a real easy resource for them to utilize.”

Recognizing this, the state of Florida now requires hotel front-desk and housekeeping staff to attend this type of training, so they can recognize the indicators of trafficking they may not have noticed before.

However, Wednesday’s workshop was open to the public; residents like Moseley attended to learn more and spread the word.

“It’s happening more than people want to realize,” she said. “Once it happens to you it really gets scary and I just want everyone to know that it’s happening.”

The task force hopes to hold more training workshops throughout the year, helping to bring hidden criminals to justice and support for victims.

